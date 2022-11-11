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S&P Global Market Intelligence

Alex Fiedosiuk

Country Risk analyst covering Western, Central and Northern Europe

Alex Fiedosiuk is a Country Risk analyst covering Western, Central and Northern Europe at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

 Alex joined the team from S&P Global’s Energy division, where he reported on Europe’s petrochemical industry. Prior to this, he worked as an intelligence analyst, working on due diligence and reputational and regulatory risk projects for clients. He holds a master’s degree in Central and Southeast European Studies from University College London, United Kingdom.