Managing Director - Global Head of Sales, Regulatory and Compliance Solutions

Alex Reynolds serves as the Global Head of Sales within Client Lifecycle & Regulatory Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence, bringing over 25 years of extensive experience in financial markets. From FX broking to F&O trading and Enterprise Sales, he has a proven track record in driving automation and operational alpha. Since joining S&P Global, Alex has been instrumental in helping global institutions meet client lifecycle and regulatory requirements.



Throughout his career, Alex has specialized in various domains including, derivatives, clearing, regulatory compliance, Know Your Customer (KYC), credit risk, and enterprise sales. At S&P Global, Alex leads a dynamic sales team, leveraging his expertise to forge strong client relationships and deliver exceptional value. Alex's strategic vision and leadership have been pivotal in driving growth and expanding the company's global footprint.