Executive Director, Head of WSO Reconciliation Services for Lending Solutions

Alex Heyman leads our global WSO Reconciliation Services at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Alex is responsible for the global execution of WSO’s Reconciliation Managed Services across cash, position, and TRS functions.

Alex directs our focus on automation and AI application across the reconciliation services offerings to ensure we are poised to scale with our customers’ growth, drive operational efficiencies and enhance data integrity and controls. Prior to his current role, he supported implementations across KYC, KY3P, Tax, Corporate Actions and Regulatory Compliance products at S&P Global.

Alex joined S&P Global in 2021 bringing a range of experience in syndicated loans, direct lending, private credit, securitization financing, asset management, and treasury management. Previously, Alex worked for Goldman Sachs where he was Vice President of Warehouse Lending.

Alex holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Texas at Austin.