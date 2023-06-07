Senior Technical Advisor, Data & analytics

Alex is a geologist and data analytics professional at S&P Global, Commodity Insights, specializing in the integration of geoscience and analytics to enhance exploration and production workflows.

Alex Blizzard guides clients in optimizing their data and analytics processes using tools like Analytics Explorer, Spotfire, and Snowflake.

With a strong background in machine learning applications, Alex has co-authored publications including the integration of machine learning with geoscience in the Haynesville as well as geothermal resource assessments. Previously, he served as a Technical Advisor in Geoscience, where he supported clients with Kingdom and Petra in workflows such as subsurface mapping, log analysis, and seismic interpretation.

Passionate about storytelling through data, Alex is dedicated to mentoring clients in effective data visualization. He also holds industry leadership roles, including President of the Dallas Geological Society.