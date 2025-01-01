Associate Research Analyst

Alessa Estorninos is an Associate Research Analyst in the Metals and Mining Research team of S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Prior to joining S&P Global, Alessa concentrated on the enforcement and information dissemination of mining laws and its implementing rules and regulations. She played a key role in overseeing mining permits and rehabilitation initiatives, developed learning materials on geological hazards, and provided technical expertise in geology and mining as a Science Research Specialist. She holds a BSc in Geology from Adamson University in Manila, Philippines.