Juan Pablo Albornoz

Sr. Research Analyst, Dividend Forecasting

Juan Pablo is responsible for dividend forecasting in the Americas region. He focuses on Technology, Media & Entertainment, and Telecommunications (TMT) companies, covering forecasts for top payers such as Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Meta, IBM, AT&T, Verizon, and Broadcom, among others. Juan Pablo is part of the Global Research Committee within the Dividend Forecasting Team. He actively participates in public webinars and has published numerous reports, including the anticipation of Google's dividend initiation and a series of reports addressing the likelihood of dividend initiation for non-dividend-paying companies, utilizing a proprietary quantamental scoring system combined with qualitative analysis.

The Dividend Forecasting product helps financial institutions price stocks & ETFs derivatives by delivering precise forecasts of the size and timing of dividend payments based on company and ETF research, market announcements, and unique quantitative insight.

Juan Pablo holds a bachelor's degree in economics (Hons, magna cum laude) from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), Argentina. Before joining S&P, he worked as an economic consultant in Argentina, handling macroeconomic research, forecasting, business advisory, and engaging with the local press. Juan Pablo actively collaborates ad honorem as a visiting professor in undergrad Economics courses in UBA.