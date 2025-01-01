Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Alberto Micucci

Director, Financial Risk Analytics

Alberto is the Product Owner for S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Risk as a Service, guiding the development of the Counterparty Credit Risk, XVA and Traded Market Risk solutions. Alberto has over 15 years of experience both at financial institutions and vendors. Alberto has a M.Sc. in Engineering from Politecnico di Milano.