Head of Market Development, Credit Solutions Europe

Alan Kwan is the Head of Market Development for Credit Solutions in Europe at S&P Global Market Intelligence. He specializes in developing and executing innovative go-to-market strategies that enable clients to effectively measure, monitor, and manage credit risk.

With extensive experience in the financial services sector, Alan previously drove product solutions at S&P Global Ratings, focusing on Sustainable Finance and Cyber Risk in the Asia-Pacific region. His prior roles include leading product strategy and content marketing at another international rating agency and serving as APAC Head of Marketing for the Investment and Advisory division at Thomson Reuters.

Alan holds an MBA from the University of Manchester and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Hong Kong. He is a Certified ESG Analyst (CESGA®), Project Management Professional (PMP®), and Chartered Marketer. His expertise spans credit risk analysis, sustainable finance, and digital solutions, with a commitment to fostering innovation in the financial sector through new technology including Gen-AI.