Analyst, Quantitative Modeling

Akhilesh Kumar Singh is an Analyst (Quantitative modelling) in S&P Global Market Intelligence based in Hyderabad. He is responsible for the analytical development, maintenance and on-going validation of credit risk models and products across S&P Global Market Intelligence Credit Analytics, which are used by financial institutions and other credit-sensitive entities to measure and manage credit risk. He holds Masters in Statistics and Operations Research from Indian Statistical Institute. Prior joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, he worked with PwC India.