Aidan Miller

Director Data & Advanced Analytics, MUBADALA

Aidan is passionate about the positive disruption of AI and Machine Learning on the Private Equity Industry. He brings over 30 years of international experience building data teams and embedding advanced analytics solutions to solve business problems - working in London, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Norway and now Abu Dhabi as the Head of Data Management and Advanced Analytics. His professional experience is complimented with an advanced degree in Engineering Mathematics and Stochastic methods from Bristol University; and a master’s degree in advanced Financial Modelling.