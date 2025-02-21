Senior Research Analyst

John Ahn is a Senior Research Analyst in the Automotive Supply Chain & Technology team. Based out of the Seoul, South Korea office, he is primarily responsible for research and forecasting of automotive batteries by analyzing the technologies, with a focus on Japan and Korea.

Prior to joining S&P Global, John Ahn worked as a Battery Manufacturing Technology Development Engineer at Hyundai Motor Company and SK On.

John holds a master's degree in Innovation & Technology Management from Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology and holds dual bachelor's degrees in Manufacturing Systems & Design Engineering from Seoul National University of Science and Technology and Northumbria University at Newcastle.