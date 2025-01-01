Senior Economist, APAC Economics

Ahmad Mobeen is a senior economist for the Asia-Pacific region at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His research involves conducting macroeconomic diagnostics and preparing macroeconometric forecasts for the regional economies, particularly Singapore, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Mobeen holds a Bachelor of Science (Honors) in Economics and Management from the University of London and a Master’s in Public Policy (with specialization in Economics and Development) from the National University of Singapore. He has over eight years of market experience in carrying out country-level economic research and analytics. Before joining S&P Global, Mobeen served as Deputy Director in the Monetary Policy and Research Cluster of the State Bank of Pakistan, the country’s central bank.