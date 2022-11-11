Director, Product Management International, E&P data

With over a decade of experience in the energy sector, Adam Upson is currently the Product Director for International Exploration & Production (E&P) and Basin Content at S&P Global. In this role, Adam leads product strategy and development initiatives for the EDIN platform and the International Upstream Content portfolio.

Before his current position, Adam served as a Director of Customer Solutions for Commodity Insights at S&P Global, where he was instrumental in delivering customized solutions that empowered clients to make informed decisions through comprehensive data analysis. His earlier role as Associate Director of Customer Solutions further solidified his expertise in integrating geoscience with spatial workflows, enhancing data analytics capabilities for upstream exploration activities.

Adam’s foundational background in geology provides him with a deep understanding of the complexities within the energy landscape. Throughout his career at S&P Global, Adam has demonstrated a commitment to innovation and excellence in the energy sector, leveraging his technical skills and industry knowledge to drive impactful solutions for clients