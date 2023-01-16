Jonathan Ablett

Executive Director, Global Economic Modelling

Jonathan leads the S&P Global Market Intelligence team in charge of scenario design and new macroeconomic and sectoral economic models. As part of this work, he helps develop customized macroeconomic scenarios for due diligence, regulatory stress tests, impact analysis, and strategic planning purposes. He leads the team that implements these scenarios, operates the proprietary macroeconomic model, and designs new models for additional client purposes.



Prior to joining S&P Global (now part of S&P Global), Jonathan was an Expert at the McKinsey Global Institute, the think tank of McKinsey and Company, where he specialized in applied economic and strategic analysis for both private and public sector clients. Prior to joining McKinsey, he worked at the Massachusetts House Ways & Means Committee developing budget and policy recommendations and the World Bank.



Jonathan holds an M.A. in Economics from McGill University and an M.B.A. from Babson College.