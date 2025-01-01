Abhinav Tickoo

Director, Private Markets & Assessments

Abhinav leads the APAC Service Delivery team for Private Market Valuations at S&P Global, working closely with a number of leading asset managers in the APAC region. He has 17 years of professional experience across multiple roles related to private market advisory and investments.



Prior to joining S&P, Abhinav was in a consulting role with a leading Big 4 firm focusing on Transaction Advisory for Private Equity clients. Earlier in his career he has also been in investment roles with Private Equity firms focusing on investment in growth stage companies in India and the GCC region across multiple industry sectors.



Abhinav has an MBA in Finance and a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering.