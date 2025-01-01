Vice President, Data & Research

Michael Patton is a senior director within Data Management Solutions global product management team at S&P Global Market Intelligence, overseeing various quantitative datasets, including its Global Earnings Estimates, Ownership, Transactions and Transcripts business. He is responsible for the overall maintenance of each of these product offerings, as well as a continued focus to uncover new growth opportunities in the marketplace. He is also actively involved in many of the company’s strategic partnerships.

Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence in early 2008, Mr. Patton was a Sales Executive at the Bank of New York, where he sold independent research to institutional clients across the Northeast and Southwest regions. Mr. Patton began his financial career at Thomson Financial where. During his stay, he held various sales roles including managing large institutional accounts throughout North America.

Mr. Patton holds a B.A. from the University of Michigan.