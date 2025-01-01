Executive Director, Head of Product, Cappitech

Kevin Chong is an Executive Director with S&P Global and is the Head of Product for Cappitech. Mr. Chong is responsible for the design and development of the Cappitech application including the implementation of regulatory updates and strategic initiatives aimed at assisting clients in complying with the latest regulatory reporting requirements. He has extensive experience in the financial services industry partnering with large global banks to develop solutions in the regulatory compliance space.

Prior to his current role, Mr. Chong was the Executive Director of Product Management for S&P Global’s Tax Reporting business, responsible for the review and execution of annual regulatory updates to the 1042-S, 1099, CRS and FATCA reporting regimes.