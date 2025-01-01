Metals & Mining Industry Product Specialist

Agustina Calo is a Product Specialist in the Metals & Mining division at S&P Global, based in Buenos Aires. He specializes in market analysis and strategic insights to improve product offerings and customer engagement. With nearly 20 years of experience, including more than three years in the metals and mining sector, Agustina's experience includes revenue management and operational efficiency. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the Universidad Belgrano and a Diploma in Mining Management from the Universidad Austral.