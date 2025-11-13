Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

In Person

FISD Dubai, Hosted by S&P Global

The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre DIFC, off Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You’re Invited: An Exclusive Event focused on regional market data and AI

We are pleased to announce an exclusive, curated event for senior leaders within the market data ecosystem. Join us in person at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre for an afternoon of insight, dialogue, and connection as we explore the growth of the financial service sector including the connection of artificial intelligence and market data.

This intimate gathering will bring together a select group of industry leaders for a focused discussion on the latest trends, challenges, and innovations shaping the future of financial services in the Middle East.

Agenda Highlights

  • Welcome Address by Hadi Melki, Managing Director & Regional Head Middle East – S&P Global Ratings
  • The Strengths & Challenges of the UAE Marketplace
  • The Changing Roles of Market Data Teams
  • Tech Structures and Artificial Intelligence Across the Middle East
  • Networking Reception with Cocktails and Conversation
