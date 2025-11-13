FISD Dubai, Hosted by S&P Global

We are pleased to announce an exclusive, curated event for senior leaders within the market data ecosystem. Join us in person at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre for an afternoon of insight, dialogue, and connection as we explore the growth of the financial service sector including the connection of artificial intelligence and market data.

This intimate gathering will bring together a select group of industry leaders for a focused discussion on the latest trends, challenges, and innovations shaping the future of financial services in the Middle East.