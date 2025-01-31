S&P Global Offerings
In Person
One Liberty Plaza - 2nd and 3rd Floors New York, NY 10006
In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, Artificial Intelligence is a transformative force revolutionizing business, the economy, and society. The disruption created by AI and generative AI presents an opportunity for leaders to drive innovation and solidify their position on AI’s opportunities and risks.
At S&P Global, our mission is to Accelerate Progress as our world undergoes transition and systems become increasingly complex. We push beyond expectations and uncover insights to help companies, governments and individuals make an impact on tomorrow.
Join us for a half-day event offering a balanced look at AI’s complexity. AI in the Markets will provide you with best practices, peer experiences, and industry-leading research and insights on the impacts of AI.
After AI in the Markets, you’re re invited to join S&P Global and IBM for a fascinating session on Quantum Computing: Opportunities, Risks, and Implications for Enterprises.
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Chief Technology Officer
S&P Global
CEO, Kensho Technologies and Chief AI Officer
S&P Global Ratings
Chief Innovation Officer
Founder / CEO, The International Social Impact Institute — Board Member, American Society for AI
S&P Global
Head of Content and Digital Marketing
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Research Director, Datacenter Infrastructure & Managed Services
S&P Global
Chief Client Officer, S&P Global
S&P Global Ratings
Associate Director, Cyber Risk
S&P Global Ratings
Lead Cyber Risk Expert
IBM Fellow and VP — IBM Quantum
Vice President — IBM Quantum Adoption
S&P Global Ratings
Director, Structured Finance
S&P Global Commodity Insights
Associate Director, North American Power and Renewables
Convene at One Liberty Plaza is located on Cortlandt Street, between Church Street and Broadway.
Use the private entrance located at 165 Broadway, across from The Gap. Once through glass double doors, check in with security. Proceed up to the 2nd floor.
The NYC subway lines 4,5, A, C, J and Z are located at Fulton Street. Additionally, the R and W subway lines are located at Cortlandt Street.
Grand Central, serves the Metro-North Railroad Harlem, Hudson, and New Haven Lines from the station is located at 42nd Street just a 20-minute subway ride.