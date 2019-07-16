When The Credit Cycle Turns: Recovery Prospects in the U.S. Technology Sector

Prospective recovery rates for the technology sector is an area of increasing concern for investors given its high concentration in U.S. CLOs.

High Exposure, Low Credit Quality, And Heightened Uncertainty Regarding Loan Recoveries

Jul. 16 2019 — Recovery prospects for the U.S. technology sector have been gaining attention given the sector's higher concentration of lower quality credits coupled with increasing leverage. As of first-quarter 2019, tech led all sectors in percentage of issuers rated 'B-' and below with an average of over 40% vs. the average across all sectors of about 25%. Tech has also led all sectors in leveraged loan issuance volume for the past several years. Further, the limited number of precedent bankruptcy filings in the sector results in greater uncertainty regarding emergence valuations and lender recovery.

This article compares the tech sector with all corporates for default risk and recovery prospects following a payment default. We will also explain our approach to recovery analysis for the sector and how we differentiate between hardware and software/software services companies.

Significant loan exposure

Tech is the largest sector as measured by par amount of speculative-grade debt issued and rated in the U.S. As of the end of the first quarter of 2019, tech represented about 14% of all outstanding speculative-grade debt. Tech's share has grown considerably in recent years. In the first quarter of 2014, tech represented 8.4% of outstandings, behind health care (11%), telecom (12%) and media (16%).

Leverage on the rise

Contributing to the degradation in credit quality has been a dramatic increase in leverage. Over the last three years, average starting leverage, on an S&P Global Ratings adjusted basis, for tech companies pursuing deals (LBOs or M&A) has increased more than two turns, to 7.2x in 2018 from 5x in 2016. The increase is attributable to the higher leverage taken on in new LBO deals.

Preponderance of lower rated speculative grade credits

The tech sector has the highest concentration of issuers rated 'B-' or lower. This is primarily attributable to weaker credit measures from highly leveraged sponsor-backed LBOs where S&P Global Ratings adjusted leverage often exceeds 10x initially. Purchase multiples have skyrocketed in the sector, necessitating high relative leverage even with sizable equity contributions. Additionally, first-time rated issuers in recent years have tended to be smaller and often pursue aggressive growth strategies via M&A. This includes a great number of early-stage companies that deploy the majority of their cash flows to fund growth as opposed to debt repayment.

Despite having the highest concentration of 'B-' or lower rated credits, tech is in the middle of the pack when it comes to our "weakest links" (issuers rated 'B-' or lower by S&P Global Ratings with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications). Tech accounted for about 5% of our weakest links (11 companies of the total 202 globally as of April 2019). Consumer Products accounted for about 17% of the total; followed by Oil & Gas and Media/Entertainment (each 11%); Retail (10%); and Financial Institutions and Health Care (each over 6%).

Quality of Earnings

As we've stated before, we believe EBITDA add-backs are a way to artificially inflate earnings and deflate leverage. Based on our review of about 260 M&A and LBO transactions that originated between 2015 and 2018 to measure the magnitude and composition of add-backs, the tech sector ranks second only to Media. The average add-backs for deals in the tech sector represent 33% of company pro forma adjusted EBITDA at deal inception. Cost savings/synergies were the largest component of add-backs for tech at about 33% (vs. overall corporate average of about 25%). Tech also ranks third highest in the ratio of add-backs to last-12-month reported EBITDA at deal inception at 62% (vs. overall corporate average of 49%).

Table 1 | Download Table

Average Of Total Add-Backs Sector No. of issuers Average of Total add backs / Company pro forma adjusted EBITDA at inception Average of total add-backs / reported LTM EBITDA at inception MEDIA, ENTERTAINMENT & LEISURE 27 34.2% 42.0% TECHNOLOGY 55 33.0% 62.0% HEALTH CARE 39 32.1% 64.6% CHEMICALS 9 31.4% 66.1% AUTO/TRUCKS 6 29.1% 42.1% TRANSPORTATION 7 25.5% 37.5% All Others 115 21.0% 32.0% Grand Total 258 27.6% 48.5% LTM--Last-12-months.

For more details on EBITDA add-backs and how they understate leverage see related research "When The Credit Cycle Turns: The EBITDA Add-Back Fallacy," published Sept. 24, 2018.

Recovery Rating Distribution

As evidenced in the chart above (which comprises all outstanding secured debt as of the end of Q1 2019), we have lower recovery expectations for tech vs. corporates as a whole. A fifth of the first-lien senior secured issuances in U.S. corporates have a recovery rating of '1' (90-100%); for tech alone, just 2% of outstanding loans have a recovery rating of '1'. One contributing factor is lower relative junior debt cushion in the tech sector as more junior debt in the capital structure tends to result in more favorable recovery prospects for first-lien investors. Average cushion for tech is approximately 21% vs. 28% for the entire corporate universe (which consists of spec-grade companies where we performed recovery analysis in 2018, including new recovery analysis, event-driven review, and annual full review). Isolating recent transactions, we see that recovery ratings of '3' are increasing in the tech sector. The following chart reflects all first-lien debt that we rated on a last-12-month (LTM) basis as of Q1 2019.

Recovery Valuations In Tech

Point estimates for first-lien recovery in tech lower than corporate average

The chart below illustrates the average recovery point estimates by subsector in tech vs. corporates as a whole, notwithstanding recovery multiples that are generally higher than for corporates more broadly. Our expectation is that first-lien recovery in tech will be slighter lower than the entire corporate universe. As mentioned previously, we attribute this to higher debt leverage and a lower-than-average junior debt cushion in tech vs. rated corporates as a whole.

Valuation multiples

The table below illustrates the average valuation multiple as well as the minimum and maximum valuation multiples we employ in tech by subsector, and compares them to corporates as a whole in the context of enterprise value when estimating recovery. Note that on average, we assign multiples two-fifths of a turn higher in tech than the rated corporate universe.

Table 2 | Download Table

Average Multiples Subsector Company Count Avg. multiple Minimum multiple Maximum multiple Software & Services 108 6.2 5.5 7.5 High Tech Equipment 34 5.6 5.0 6.5 Semiconductors 23 5.5 5.0 6.5 Tech Total 165 6.0 5.0 7.5 All Corporate 1,507 5.6 4.0 7.5

Our data sample consists of nonfinancial corporate borrowers of one or more first-lien instruments in the U.S. and Canada, on which a recovery rating was newly assigned or re-reviewed since 2017.

We believe software and software services companies should exhibit better value retention characteristics than hardware and semi-conductor companies, hence generally warrant a higher EBITDA multiple following emergence from bankruptcy. The software and services sectors exhibit many credit-positive characteristics, including 1) recurring revenue streams; 2) mission-critical solutions that are difficult to switch out; 3) data and software code dependency that contributes to customer stickiness; 4) sector-specific expertise; and 5) benefit from digitization and automation of end markets.

We make this distinction in our anchor EBITDA valuation multiples, ascribing a 6x multiple to hardware and 6.5x to software companies. We then use analytical judgment to vary the multiples we use for individual credits in half-turn increments (typically by up to one-turn), based on our views of the business. We may also use a multiple more than one turn below the anchor if we believe a company is in secular decline or is more susceptible to disruption, although we don't currently use this flexibility for any tech companies.

We differentiate among companies within a sector or subsector based on our assessment of each company's competitive position, scale and scope, investment cycle, and our expectation of its ability to retain earnings power following a default. We use the entire two multiple range for the hardware and software subsectors. However, for some semiconductor companies, we use a one multiple range reflect the above-average cyclicality characteristic of the semiconductor companies, but this could change over time.

Examples of services companies we view favorably include First Data Corp. (currently ranks as the 16th-most widely held name among our rated U.S. CLOs) and Global Payments Inc. and value each at 7.5x our projected emergence level EBITDA. Each exhibit broad operating scale, diversified end markets, longstanding customer relationships, and established technological platforms.

We also value the software company Symantec Corp. at 7.5x. This is due to its mission-critical software intellectual property (IP) that is difficult to replicate, leading market position, well-established customer relationships, and strong recurring revenue streams.

The hardware and semiconductor sectors generally produce commodity-like products, are highly sensitive to technological advancement and obsolescence, and are capital-intensive and highly cyclical. Business diversity, market position, and scale are the primary differentiators given the above.

We value Advanced Micro Devices Inc. at 5x projected emergence level EBITDA due to high reliance on the personal computing market, which faces intense competition from the market leader (Intel Corp.), a highly cyclical business and a commoditized product offering. Furthermore, as is typical for most hardware companies, the product roadmap along with the design and qualification process with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers is lengthy.

Actual recovery experience

Given the dearth of defaults in Tech over the past several years, it is difficult to draw any statistically significant conclusions on our recovery estimates vs. actual recoveries as well as comparing actual recoveries in Tech vs. Corporates as a whole. The six bankruptcies we tracked in Tech over the past 10 years had comparable first-lien recoveries (78%) vs. the overall corporate average of 80%. Our small sample shows that unsecured creditors did not fare as well, with an average recovery of 17% vs. the overall corporate average of 29%. See "A 10-Year Lookback At Actual Recoveries And Recovery Ratings," published Feb. 4, 2019. Note that we added Avaya Holdings Corp. and SunGard Data Systems Inc. subsequent to the publication of the article.

Table 3 | Download Table

Recent Tech Sector Recoveries After Default Recoveries (%) Company Priority First lien Second/Third lien Unsecured Subordinated Emergence Date Aspect Software Inc. N/A 99 0 N/A N/A May 26, 2016 Spansion Inc. 100 100 N/A 38 N/A May 10, 2010 Contec LLC N/A 20 N/A N/A N/A Nov. 2, 2012 M-modal LLC N/A 81 N/A 3 N/A July 31, 2014 Avaya Holdings Corp. 100 95 2 N/A N/A Dec. 15, 2017 SunGard Data Systems Inc. N/A 74 N/A 9 N/A May 1, 2019 Tech Total/average 100 78 1 17 N/A Corporate Total/average 97 80 30 29 14

Sungard filed a pre-negotiated plan of reorganization on May 1, 2018, and emerged in less than one day. The company did not trip any covenants or have any imminent liquidity concerns. There was some concern they could trip a covenant a few quarters out: the company made the decision that the debt service was holding them back from spending in other areas and also forecasted that EBITDA would continue declining, so it elected to file and emerge with less debt and interest expense.

Avaya filed for bankruptcy in January 2017 and emerged in December. Believing it would be unable to obtain a waiver from its lenders, Avaya understood it would not obtain a going-concern opinion from its auditor due to upcoming maturities, which would have triggered a default; therefore it filed voluntarily. Although it's possible a price existed at which lenders may have agreed to a waiver, we believe the added costs would have taken away resources otherwise spent investing back into the business.

Conclusion

Despite having the highest concentration of 'B-' and below credit among U.S. corporates, tech exhibits many risk-mitigating, industry-specific characteristics supportive of valuations, including the mission-critical nature of solutions, predictable recurring revenue streams, and high switching costs, among others. This is reflected in our valuation multiples, which are almost a half-turn higher than the corporate average, and that tech comprises a modest portion of our "weakest links."

That said, we believe many of the lower rated credits in tech have limited margin for error in operating performance. Given the high relative leverage in the sector and preponderance of floating rate debt, many companies in the sector will find it difficult to service debt in a rising interest rate environment. When the credit cycle turns, and with it potential disruption in the debt capital markets, we believe it will be challenging for many credits to refinance as debt matures.