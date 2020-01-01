Tracking The Spread And Economic Impact of The Coronavirus

Significant risks to the global economy and credit

The rapid spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCov) in the past two months poses significant risks to the global economy and credit conditions. S&P Global Ratings views the virus as posing a “high” risk to Asia-Pacific credit conditions -- first and foremost in China -- and an “elevated” risk for the rest of the world given lower infection and fatality rates outside China. Our recent report,"Global Credit Conditions: Coronavirus Casts Shadow Over Credit Outlook," published on Feb. 11, 2020, details our initial thinking around the potential impact of the virus.

Assessments of risk are necessarily low-conviction given the rapidly evolving nature of the outbreak, but it already apparent that it will have a substantial short-term impact on China’s growth prospects (see "Coronavirus To Inflict A Large, Temporary Blow To China's Economy", published on Feb. 6, 2020). On our baseline assumption that the virus is under control in March, we estimate that its impact could lower China’s GDP growth in 2020 by 70 basis points to 5.0%. The global economy, too, faces disruption from effects on confidence, travel, investment plans, and disruption to supply chains. If a worst-case scenario arose -- particularly a global pandemic -- then the social and economic effects would be much more pronounced.

A Demand Shock And Threat To Global Supply Chains

The economic hit from 2019-nCov will be felt most keenly in those sectors exposed to Chinese household-related spending, such as gaming and leisure, retail, transportation, and infrastructure. Temporary plant closures in China may cause supply-chain disruptions in certain industries, including autos, tech, and the industrial commodity sectors. Apple's recent warning that virus-related disruption will cause revenues to fall short of prior guidance is a stark reminder of China's importance to global supply chains. In China, relief measures including tax cuts and subsidies are likely, as is support for banks providing forbearance to affected consumers and businesses.

The complete suite of reports published by S&P Global Ratings, assessing the potential economic and credit implications across geographies and industries, is available at "Coronavirus Impact."

Chart 1 below provides an updated and interactive view of confirmed cases globally, using data provided by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at John Hopkins University. It also provides an estimated reduction in 2020 GDP growth relative to S&P Global Ratings's previous baseline forecast for countries more exposed to the economic and confidence shock resulting from the outbreak.

Chart 1: Geographic Distribution of Confirmed Coronavirus 2019-nCoV Global Cases, Feb. 19, 2020

Source: John Hopkins CSSE, S&P Global Ratings. Note that French Guiana in South America is mapped as part of France, but this does not indicate any cases in that overseas department of the French Republic.

