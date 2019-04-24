U.S. Speculative-Grade Market Can Withstand 'BBB' Downgrades

One current fear among financial markets regards the size of the U.S. bond market rated 'BBB' by

S&P Global Ratings relative to the size of the speculative-grade market ('BB' category and lower).

While the 'BBB' market is growing, this is not the first time it has been this large in comparison to

the speculative-grade market, and the relative size has been falling over the past year. At nearly

every point in the past 15 years, the total debt outstanding of our 'BBB' bond spread composite

has exceeded that of our speculative-grade composite (see chart 1). The 'BBB' composite is now

1.84 times the size of the speculative-grade composite, up from 1.62x at the end of 2008, but this

ratio has reached such a level before. It has also been declining since reaching 2.05x in January

2018.