The U.S. Auto Industry's Historic Sales Run Will Taper Off; Negative Rating Bias Could Intensify Some

Highlights

S&P Global Ratings expects U.S. light-vehicle sales to decline by nearly 3% year-over-year in 2019 before stabilizing at about 16.2 million-16.5 million units in 2020 and 2021.

Overall, we don't expect the modest dip in auto sales to lead to downgrades for automaker and supplier ratings in 2019-2020. However, it will compound the current negative ratings bias driven by pressures in the aftermarket, rising commodity costs, and firm-specific underperformance.

We have increased the overall odds of a recession (12 months out) to 25%-30%, up from our assessment of 20%-25% in May. We believe the Fed will be cutting rates during the third quarter, which is likely to limit the sales decline in 2019 somewhat.

With the large influx of late-model vehicles coming off lease, used vehicle prices will likely decline 2%-3% in 2019. The decrease would have been larger if not for the continued strong demand for these vehicles.

Despite increasing sales at Tesla, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles' combined market share will likely remain under 3% in 2019 because of the reduced tax subsidies for some manufacturers.