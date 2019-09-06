The Trouble with Tariffs

The US-China trade conflict has gone from being a tariff dispute to an imminent threat to the global economy, with growth in demand for oil and other commodities at stake. Eric Yep reports

The US-China trade dispute has evolved into a very different animal in the past year. In August, it spilled over into currency, with China allowing the yuan to breach the 7 per US dollar level for the first time in 11 years.

This was in retaliation for the US imposing new 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods, and was followed by the US Treasury officially designating China as a currency manipulator—a move that had been avoided by previous administrations due to its controversial nature.

These developments have taken the trade dispute into uncharted territory, with risks now enveloping everything from international currency and financial markets to global economic growth. The impact on crude oil and other commodity markets too will be felt on many levels, far beyond the reconfiguration of trade flows.

Since the start of 2019, governments, businesses and investors were already digging in for a fundamental repositioning of the economic relationship between the US and China, potentially extending well beyond the Trump era. Now, the yuan devaluation has triggered market turmoil and raised the specter of an escalation on several fronts.

“Overall, we are maintaining our views that RMB will depreciate on a multi-month basis and reach around 7.20 by end-Q3 2019 and 7.40 by end-2019,” economists at Japan’s Nomura bank said in August. Nomura said the devaluation had created numerous negative risks including the US increasing the tariff rate to 25% on all imports from China before year-end; China allowing for yuan flexibility; the risk of China halting US agriculture purchases; the US refraining from issuing licenses to Huawei; and a lack of long USD forex hedging from Chinese corporates.

The tariff battles since mid-2018 may reduce global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2020 by 0.5%, Gita Gopinath, Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund, said at a press conference in mid-July.

“So this is a significant cost to the global economy, and at a time when global trade is already very weak and investment is weak in the world,” Gopinath said, adding that prolonged trade uncertainty was weighing on business sentiment everywhere in the world, which then has implications for demand.

S&P Global Ratings’ chief economist Paul Gruenwald wrote in early July that the so-called second-order effects of the trade dispute, which were working through the indirect channel of confidence rather than directly through tariff-related price increases, are new. “Where once we had identified them as a downside risk, they have now begun to move into our baseline forecast. These risks are slower moving and cumulatively larger than the first-round effects,” Gruenwald said. S&P Global Ratings expects global GDP growth to slip to 3.4% in 2019 and 3.6% in 2020, from 3.7% in 2018.