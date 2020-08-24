 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/the-reshaping-of-sub-saharan-african-sugar-trade-flows content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List
S&P Global Platts

The Reshaping of Sub-Saharan African Sugar Trade Flows
S&P Global Platts

New waves in freight, part II: shifting oil product flows call for new UKC-WAF tanker benchmark

S&P Dow Jones Indices

A Stable Regime

S&P Global Platts

Steel Cobalt Recovery 2020 Oil Gas Coal

S&P Global Platts

Plastic recycling faces setback in California after COVID-19 disruptions


The Reshaping of Sub-Saharan African Sugar Trade Flows

Fierce competition for the 1 million metric tons raw value Central African sugar market is altering trade flows within Sub-Saharan Africa.

The countries involved are landlocked sugar-deficit countries such as South Sudan, the Central African Republic, Chad, Niger and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which are highly dependent on flows across land borders.

S&P Global Platts Analytics estimates Sub-Saharan Africa as a whole could import 6.5 million mtrv of its 14.8 million mtrv consumption in the 2019-20 season (October-September).

SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA SUGAR CONSUMPTION

Center-South Brazil’s bumper sugar crop this season has meant more white sugar flows into Central Africa moving from west to east than in 2018-19 when India and Thailand were the main origins, meaning the bulk of flows were from east to west.

Within the east-west flows there has also been a change, with Sudan, the main sugar distribution hub in East Africa last year, giving ground to Somalia on routes into Central Africa. Platts Analytics estimates Somalia could re-export up to 680,000 mt this season, nearly three times more than last.

HORN OF AFRICA SUGAR EXPORTS

On the west-to-east route, CS Brazil is using gateway ports in Guinea and the Republic of Congo to move its sugar into Central Africa. West African white sugar imports from CS Brazil in 2019-20 so far are up 275,000 mt on the year at 1.2 million mt due to a wide open arbitrage.

WEST AFRICA WHITE SUGAR IMPORTS FROM CS BRAZIL

Go deeper: Request a copy of S&P Global Platts Analytics’ latest World Sugar Market Special Report

African competitors Uganda and Zimbabwe have also joined the fray for the Central African market. These two countries have to find new customers after Kenya banned all brown sugar imports.