The Future Is Electric Auto Suppliers And The Emergence Of EVs

Highlights

- The rate of adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) will be determined by tightening emissions regulations and the level of government incentives, battery costs, range anxiety, and infrastructure suitability.

- We expect the transition to EVs will occur at a faster rate in Asia, followed by Europe and then by the United States.

- Hybrids sales are and will continue to provide a cost effective way for automakers to comply with tougher fuel economy standards.

- EV sales could reach roughly 10% of global light-vehicle sales by 2025. How well-positioned traditional automaker and suppliers are to participate in this emerging market will increasingly have credit implications.

- Rising research and development costs at auto suppliers will pressure earnings for the next couple of years, but will be partly mitigated by cost sharing efforts with original equipment manufacturers.