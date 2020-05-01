 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/the-essential-podcast-episode-7-vegetarian-nation-supply-chain-disruption-and-the-coming-meat-shortage content
Podcast

The Essential Podcast, Episode 7: Vegetarian Nation – Supply Chain Disruption and the Coming Meat Shortage
COVID-19 Daily Update: May 1, 2020

COVID-19 Daily Update: April 30, 2020

COVID-19 Daily Update: April 29, 2020

COVID-19 Daily Update: April 28, 2020


The Essential Podcast, Episode 7: Vegetarian Nation – Supply Chain Disruption and the Coming Meat Shortage

About this Episode

On April 26, John Tyson the Chairman of Tyson Foods gave a stark warning that meat processing plant closures resulting from the COVID-19 crisis may soon lead to meat shortages in supermarkets across the United States. Meanwhile, restaurant closures have also upended supply chains as food service companies struggle to adapt to a new and radically different distribution model. In this episode, host Nathan Hunt interviews S&P Global Market Intelligence reporters Alex Bitter and Michael O’Connor to understand supply chains, the restaurant industry, and the damage wrought by a global pandemic.

The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets – macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, energy transition, and global trade – in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.

Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts,  Deezer, and our podcast page

Show Notes

Read the research discussed in this episode:

Transcript

The transcript of this episode will be available by Monday, May 4, 2020.

The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Molly Mintz.