The Essential Podcast, Episode 29: The China Question — Understanding Recovery, Debt, Trade, & Technology in a Quickly Changing Superpower

Asia-Pacific is managing the pandemic well. The health and economic effects have been far tamer in the region than elsewhere in the world. However, S&P Global Ratings believes the region's slack domestic demand and reliance on exports could restrain its recovery and inflame trade tension with the West. Read Shaun's latest economic research, published Feb. 4, on Asia's demand recovery.

China's economic recovery is remarkable but not complete. Consumption is lagging both investment, including property, and exports. The rebalancing towards consumption, needed for safer and greener growth, has reversed for now. S&P Global Ratings sees robust growth of 7% in 2021 yet our forecast is low compared with consensus views. The main upside risk to their forecast is that the government targets growth closer to 8% and sets its macro policies to get there. Read Shaun's Jan. 19 economic research on the missing factor in China's remarkable recovery.







Nathan Hunt: This is the Essential Podcast from S&P Global. My name is Nathan Hunt. China began 2020 newly assertive on the global stage. Initiatives, like the silk road and their infrastructure investments in Africa and South America suggested a fast maturing, superpower growing comfortable with a global leadership role, just as an increasingly isolationist America retreated. Then came a global pandemic. Asian countries who are headfirst, but due to government actions, China appears are well on its way to recovery. Still, it is unclear what effect 2020 will have on China's role in the world, its efforts to deliver, and its ambitious carpet targets. China begins 2021 locked in trade conflicts with the U.S. And Australia, and suddenly reevaluating its relationship with homegrown tech conglomerates like Alibaba. What should we make of China today? That's the question I have for my guests.

Shaun Roache: My name is Shaun Roache. I am the chief economist for Asia Pacific for S&P Global.

Nathan Hunt: Shaun, welcome to the podcast. It's such a privilege to have you on. I've been reading your work for years and every time I read about China in the news, I find myself wondering, what would Shaun say about this?

Shaun Roache: That's very kind of you, Nathan. Glad to be discussing this fascinating topic today with you.

Nathan Hunt: I'd like to start with China's recovery. How much of a recovery, has it been, how robust are there areas for concern?

Shaun Roachee: When you look at the headline numbers, it does look remarkable. It is the only major economy that will grow in 2020 by about 2.3%, according to the official numbers. So that's a good deal lower than China normally grows, but still, it's a positive number. And if you look across the economy, there are certain areas of incredible resilience, the most important of which has been the industrial sector. So, we often think of China as the factory of the world. That's been proven right, again, in this cycle because the industrial sector got back on its feet much quicker, I think many people thought in 2020. Helped by the demand for Chinese exports, but also for real estate investment in China itself, and also infrastructure investment, the industrial sector has come back with all guns blazing and has blasted through the sort of levels of activity that we saw before the crisis. So that's the good news. The more concerning news is that consumers in China have not really contributed to this rebound to the same extent. In fact, we've seen retail sales, which typically in China grow about 8% year on year. Never really getting back up to that level. Even after the recovery began, there seems to be some degree of caution on the part of hassles, they seem a little bit worried about the future. They're saving more, they're spending less, and that needs to change in 2021. If the economy is to continue recovering at the same type of pace that we've seen in the last one to two quarters.

Nathan Hunt: To that point, in an article that came out on January the 19th, you said there is little evidence of pent-up demand. I think there's an assumption where I am in the United States that pent up demand exists, and we'll start to jumpstart the recovery once the pandemic begins to ease. Based on what you have seen in China, what might we expect to see from pent up demand in other countries moving forward?

Shaun Roache: Yes. So, we actually have seen some pent-up demand in Europe and the United States, even at the early stages of the recovery. So, retail sales growth really picked up quite strongly in both of those areas. Those colonies. As activity started to resume a normalization began then of course, that's faded a bit as the virus came back in the winter months, but still we've seen evidence of that pent up demand. We've never really seen it in China. There was this phrase in the early stages of the recovery that was used in China called revenge spending and revenge spending is basically pent-up demand. So, the purchases that Chinese households put off in the early parts of 2020 during the lockdowns would come back and would add on top of the spending that households would already been making during normal times. So, you get this sort of big surge in spending that would drive the economy. That's never really happened. And in fact, what has happened is that savings increased in early 2020 impart forced because if you can't leave your homes, then you're going to be spending less, of course, on many different things. But even as things did open up, Chinese households would be remarkably cautious, and they cut their saving quite high. I think this reflects one key difference between China and Europe, with the U.S. In China, during economic slowdowns, the government of course provides stimulus to the economy. It always tries to ensure that enough support is given to push activity back up and get the economy back on an even keel. But in China, much of that support goes to things like infrastructure investments. So local governments are provided with the means to expand their investments in roads or rail or other types of infrastructure. Very little of that support goes directly to households, unlike in the U.S. Or Europe, where you see increased unemployment benefits, wage subsidies, higher stimulus checks, something that we've been seeing in the U.S. And in recent weeks. That hasn't happened in China, in China, households are pretty much left to their own devices, to some extent. And I think that's been seen in the data in the sense that Chinese households haven't been given a direct helping hand by stimulus. And so, they're kind of waiting for the economy to recover before they start spending again. But unfortunately, that is providing what is my balanced pickup in demand that we've seen so far.

Nathan Hunt: You've written in the past about China's efforts to deliver. Talk to me a bit about why it might be important for them to do so.

Shaun Roache: So, over the last 10 to 12 years in China, much of the growth that we've seen has been driven by very high investment rates by state-owned enterprises, by local governments, by real estate developers and that has helped keep China's growth pretty high by international standards. Much of this investment spending has been financed by debt. At some point, that gets to the levels where it becomes a vulnerability for the economy. Whenever interest rates go up, for whatever reason, you start to see some stresses in certain areas of the corporate sector in particular. Well, so when the economy slows and profits start to decline you again, see some stresses and by stresses, I mean, you start to see some companies, some areas of the economy struggling to repay that debt that causes concerns will broadly. People don't know which company is going to struggle next. And you often see the ripple effects across bond markets. You see the ripple effects across banks and the way that they're behaving. Which leads to a further tightening in credit conditions. And that puts even more pressure on some of these highly indebted corporates. I think we've started to see that play out in the economy over recent years and starting in around 2016, 2017, the government took a very firm decision that they were going to try and address these debt problems. So, what we've seen since then is a much tighter focus on controlling the amount of debt. That builds up in the system over time. But of course, what that will also be is less investment spending and lower groups, but that's exactly the sort of trade off I think that the Chinese government is understanding right now. And our view is that they will indeed accept lower growth as a price for stabilizing debt within the economy. And at some point, over time, actually starting to pull down those debt levels. That should create slower growth, but safer growth. And I think that's certainly in the interests of the Chinese economy.

Nathan Hunt: How do you think the events of 2020 will affect the timeline of that effort to deliver?

Shaun Roache: Well, that's a great question because clearly 2020 is going to put off the point, which China is going to be able to stabilize its debt as a share of GDP, which is the most popular way of thinking about that levels. And ultimately start to try and pull those debt levels down over the last 12 months, it looks like the total debt to GDP ratio will rise well into double digits, 20, 25% of GDP, but that's what we're seeing across the world. So, China's not alone in seeing these very large rises in debt. But I think compared to the last cycle, if you think about 2009, for example, in that particular episode, China threw caution to the wind. They unleashed a very large stimulus. The push debt up very quickly indeed. And they've been living with the consequences of that very large stimulus for the last decade. That's something that they've avoided this time. And I think that's a very important distinguishing feature. Yes, debt has gone up, but it's gone up at a much slower pace this time. The government has been much more careful about where the debt is going in the economy. And we've seen as the economy has recovered the government look to try and slow down the rate at which debt is growing also. So, you can see that already in the extent to which policies are tightening up on those traditional borrowers, whether they're local governments or real estate developers. So yes, the pandemic has delayed the point at which China can really get to grips with this debt problem. But I don't think it's derail that process. And overall, the policies that we've seen in this cycle had been much more careful than we saw just after the global financial crisis.

Nathan Hunt: Let's talk a bit about trade. Do you believe that China is likely to seek a reset on trade with the new Biden administration? Or are we likely to see a more emboldened China take an aggressive posture on trade issues?

Shaun Roache: On trade, I think we need to think about not just what the us has done and will do in the future, but what China has done and what strategic choices China will make in the next two to three years. Starting around 2014, 2015, China unveiled a plan called made in China 2025. Which aim to increase the domestic market, share of its own companies in certain key technology. The rest of the world saw this as somewhat protectionist. And in part, the reaction of the rest of the world's China reflected this made in China, 2025 plants. So, one question we could ask is what will China do next? In fact, it looks as though the Chinese government is moving further down the path. Or trying to control its own supply chains in key technologies by increasing the role that its own domestic companies play through those entire supply chains. And that we think is unlikely to lead to a rapprochement with the U.S. Or Europe on trade over the next two to three years. So, in a sense, China really hasn't addressed some of those structural issues that U.S. And Europe have been concerned about, particularly in terms of subsidies to state owned enterprises, a level playing field, creating fair competitive conditions with foreign companies, there has made some progress or intellectual property protection, which was a key concern of its trading partners in recent years, but the big picture is that China hasn't really moved that much closer to the concerns of the U.S. And Europe. And for us, that means that it's difficult to see the dynamics of this relationship changing too much over the coming years.

Nathan Hunt: Help me make sense of the trade conflict with Australia. Which is different than the conflict with the United States since Australia is more a provider of raw materials, there are a host of economic ties between these two nations, but the rhetoric around this conflict sounds more like hurt feelings. Back in November, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry, condemned the Australians for, and I quote here "repeated wrong acts and remarks on issues concerning China's core interests." I guess my question is, are there substantive economic issues hidden beneath that rhetoric?

Shaun Roache: The relationship between Australia and China is, is an interesting one over many years, Australia has become increasingly dependent on Chinese growth to fuel its own exports. And as you say, that's mostly in basic materials, iron ore, and coal, but also some other metals and minerals. The spat between Australia, China in 2020, really wasn't anything to do with economics or trade. It was much more to do with the politics of the pandemic and also some other national security issues that really only touched on economics in some sense, but not directly, but what we're starting to see. Not just across Asia Pacific, but more globally is that trade is being used as a diplomatic tool to solve other problems and we're seeing particularly in cases where one country has an economic dependence on another, those tools being used in a more assertive way. By the way, this isn't just an issue for China and Australia we saw it for example, in 2019, between Japan and Korea. So, this is more of a global trend than anything specifically related to China, but it is a concern because I think as countries become more dependent on China, as they become more integrated into its own economic cycles, there is a worry that this degree of policy uncertainty could open up vulnerabilities into the future and there is now an active debate in Australia about how to address that challenge going forward. It's difficult to see how Australia is going to become less dependent on China, but at least in the next one to two years. So, this is something that we're going to have to manage. And I think we're going to have to get used to. Trade again, becoming a diplomatic tool in all sorts of other types of disputes, both just across Asia, Pacific, but more globally as well.

Nathan Hunt: Shaun, about two years ago, you wrote an article on technology and trade. I believe it was called the 'new great game.' Companies like Alibaba China have always been what Ian Bremmer might call a national champion. The Chinese government has long been perceived as supporting these companies as a counterweight to the big technology companies in the West. What do you make of what's been happening with Alibaba?

Shaun Roache: China's national technology champions have accumulated substantial market power within China itself. Alibaba is a very big player, of course, in, in e-commerce and logistics. Increasingly Tencent is a very big player in the e-payments and communications infrastructure. And what we have seen over time is that these very large tech companies in China will aggressively go after competitors, including by acquiring startups or other companies that may in the future pose a competitive threat. So, this is something that we've seen, of course, in other economies, including the U.S. with some of the tech giants there also. So, there is a very real concern about consumer welfare and consumer protection and the need to foster competition within China's domestic technology sector. And I think the regulators are addressing some of those concerns by forcing Alibaba to comply with the regulations in areas where it's expanding aggressively, for example, in the financial sector. So, I think it's a bit of a reset because these companies have grown very quickly in non-traditional areas and that has changed the fundamental structure of some industries in ways that perhaps overall has not been to the benefit of consumer welfare. A less than benign interpretation is that these private sector companies are becoming too big and too influential in the economy and the financial system more broadly, and the government wants to retain strategic control. For example, in the banking system, the state-owned banks might be losing market share to Alibaba, Tencent through their own finance activities. And so, this is an attempt to cut these private sector companies down to size to ensure that the government retains more influence than it otherwise might have. I think there is a balance between these two interpretations. I think that it is a bit of a mixture of both, but I think it is also taking the post of you here assigned that China is willing to take on big technology and address some of the market power issues that these companies do represent. So hopefully what this means is it creates more competition, more innovation in China's technology sector, and that can further benefit Chinese consumers who have grown to love these types of services and adopted them. Perhaps faster than anywhere else in the world.

Nathan Hunt: In the article you wrote on the 19th, which is available on our website, you made a really intriguing point with your permission. I'd like to read the quote. "China's growth target is not a forecast, but an organizing principle and needing it is a measure of political success." Then later you said, "the official GDP print may become somewhat detached from other measures of economic activity." It feels a bit like you're telling us something about the nature of the official statistics of economic performance coming out of China. Is that accurate?

Shaun Roache: So, the official statistics in China what all of us have to mainly rely on to get a good feel about what's happening. In the economy. I think the more granular numbers that we see out of Chinese statistical data, for example, the electricity consumption or industrial production for certain goods, that's incredibly accurate and quite reflective of what's going on in those particular areas. But as these numbers get aggregated up to very politically important indicators, such as GDP. I think they're all, perhaps sometimes attempts to smooth the data a little bit, to ease the volatility, to provide a picture that shows that everything's under control. And there's nothing too much to worry about. So, in a way, the official GDP numbers, certainly Brian with the truth, but they may not always be the most accurate reflection of the truth that we can see. One way of thinking about this is if you create a proxy indicator for activity using those granular indicators, such as industrial production or electricity production. And you compare it to GDP boost at the time, those two indices track each other, but at times, especially during downturns or when growth looks as though it might be below the official targets. You do see a gap starts to open up. I think it's going to be important to see how that develops over the next one to two years. The good news is that the government appears to be. A little bit more tolerant of slower growth going forward. The growth target seems to be politically less important than it used to be. Controlling debt and managing risk is more important. So over time, I think we may see less of these issues with the data and of a focus on what really matters for the Chinese economy, which is making sure that risks in the financial system are managed and controlled, that the energy transition continues, but consumer welfare continues to improve in a, in a broad and expansive way, including things like health and education services, rather than this singular focus on real GDP growth, which frankly hasn't served. China too well, at least over the last 10 years,

Nathan Hunt: Are there alternative data sources available in China as there are in the U.S.? Say hotel room bookings or uses of Uber's or something like that?

Shaun Roache: Yes, there are tentative datasets in China, particularly related to the e-commerce sector. A number of companies track on a daily basis, sales and price activity on different e-commerce websites. And overall, they do provide, I think, a relatively good picture of what's going on, particularly in the consumer sector. And that's an area where we've never really had fantastic data compared to say the industrial sector where China has always done a very good job tracking what's going on.

Nathan Hunt: So, Shaun, one final question and I, I know it's an unfair question to ask an economist because you as a group, tend to be low to gaze into the crystal ball and predict the future. But if you were to look forward over the next five years, would you say you are a China optimist or a China pessimist, and why?

Shaun Roache: I am a China optimist. When you look at our growth forecasts, that might seem a strange comment to make. We do expect growth to slow quite meaningfully over the next five years. For example, in 2022 and 2023, we see growth about 5%. Which is a good deal, less than a six and a half to 7% that we'd been used to over the last decade, but this is going to be slower, but safer or balanced and green and gross. I think that's the key. This old obsession with growth targets, I think he's slowly moving away towards targets and concerns that are much more focused on the welfare of the Chinese people, including health and education spending the energy transition and environmental protection and pollution and providing a stable financial system that can sustain growth over the medium term. And that I think is where China is going. The policies that we should expect to see coming out of the five-year plan, which will happen this March should look a lot more like a plan that is going to deliver this well balanced, greener growth that we expect. We don't expect to see too much emphasis on getting growth at all costs. I think there is a tradeoff between growth and these other very important factors that are very important to China right now. And the government recognizes that trade off where we are. They see this transition towards, I think this more balanced perspective on Chinese development. And that for me, I think is a very positive development, but it's not only positive for China. I think this is also positive for the world. That means that we're going to have a more stable Chinese economy and perhaps most important of all. We're going to have a green greener Chinese economy. Ultimately China will make progress towards its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2060. Of course, given the size of China's carbon emissions, that effort has to start. And I think we're increasingly going to see evidence that indeed it is starting now.

Nathan Hunt: Shaun, I've been so excited to have you on the podcast and you did not disappoint. Thank you for taking the time.

Shaun Roache: Thank you Nathan for having me.

