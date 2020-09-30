 articles Corporate /en/research-insights/articles/the-essential-podcast-episode-22-trust-no-one-cyber-risk-cyber-security-cyber-insurance content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List
Podcast

The Essential Podcast, Episode 22: Trust No One — Cyber Risk, Cyber Security, & Cyber Insurance
S&P Global

Daily Update: October 8, 2020

S&P Global

Daily Update: October 7, 2020

S&P Global

Daily Update: October 6, 2020

S&P Global

Daily Update: October 5, 2020


The Essential Podcast, Episode 22: Trust No One — Cyber Risk, Cyber Security, & Cyber Insurance

About this Episode

How can you insure against human ingenuity? Joshua Motta of Coalition and Simon Ashworth of S&P Global Ratings join the Essential Podcast to discuss the challenges and rewards of cyber risk and cyber insurance.

The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets – macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, energy transition, and global trade – in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.

Listen and subscribe to this podcast on our podcast page,  Apple PodcastsGoogle Podcasts, Deezer, and Spotify.

Show Notes
  • The rising number of cyberattacks during the pandemic, coupled with the additional security risks of remote work, has forced almost all organizations to speed up their digital transformation plans. New security technologies are coming to the forefront, as the latest defenses for corporate cybersecurity. Read our "Cyber Risk: The Other Virus Threat" special report.


The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Molly Mintz.