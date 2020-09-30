The Essential Podcast, Episode 22: Trust No One — Cyber Risk, Cyber Security, & Cyber Insurance

About this Episode
How can you insure against human ingenuity? Joshua Motta of Coalition and Simon Ashworth of S&P Global Ratings join the Essential Podcast to discuss the challenges and rewards of cyber risk and cyber insurance.
The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets – macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, energy transition, and global trade – in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.
Show Notes
- The rising number of cyberattacks during the pandemic, coupled with the additional security risks of remote work, has forced almost all organizations to speed up their digital transformation plans. New security technologies are coming to the forefront, as the latest defenses for corporate cybersecurity. Read our "Cyber Risk: The Other Virus Threat" special report.
