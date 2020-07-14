The Essential Podcast, Episode 16: Hydrogen at Scale — The First Element of the Energy Transition

About this Episode
Derided, doubted, and now celebrated—an old solution to fossil fuels has become the fuel of tomorrow. Simon Thorne and Roman Kramarchuk of S&P Global Platts join The Essential Podcast to explain the practicalities and obstacles for hydrogen as an energy carrier.
The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets – macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, energy transition, and global trade – in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.
Show Notes
Read the research discussed in this episode:
- Get the latest news, analysis and multimedia featuring S&P Global Platts insights on hydrogen and its current and future role in the global energy mix.
- Building on the world's first-to-market hydrogen assessments launched in December 2019, Platts expanded in April on its North American and European assessments and launched its first hydrogen assessments in Asia. Platts daily price assessments include 10 US regional set of prices, one Canadian set of prices, and prices from the Netherlands and Japan. Learn more about Platts Hydrogen Assessments.
The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Molly Mintz.