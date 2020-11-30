Indexing Biodiversity Examining Water as an Asset Class

This article is reprinted from the Indexology blog of S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Water is one of the world’s most essential commodities, but it is at risk from overuse, pollution, and soaring demand. S&P DJI’s Tianyin Cheng joins Redsand Ventures’ Colleen Becker to explore new tools for understanding and accessing water assets.
