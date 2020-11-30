Indexing Biodiversity Examining Water as an Asset Class

From S&P Global

On Nov. 30, 2020, S&P Global and IHS Markit announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to combine in an all-stock transaction which values IHS Markit at an enterprise value of $44 billion, including $4.8 billion of net debt.

Learn:

At S&P Global, we are accountable to the markets, our customers and each other and it is critical that we support all of our stakeholders during this time of crisis. I am humbled to see businesses of all sizes, across all industries and markets, stepping up during this challenging environment.