Factbox -- US Midterm Elections 2018 Ballot initiatives and battlegrounds
S&P Global

Factbox -- US Midterm Elections 2018 Ballot initiatives and battlegrounds

Highlights

As of October 16, polling firm 538 estimated a 84.7% chance that Democrats would win control of the House of Representatives.

As of October 16, polling firm 538 estimated a 80.9% chance that Republicans would hold the majority of the Senate.

Projections and Energy Impacts of state elections in New Mexico, New York, Michigan and Texas.

A potential swing to a Democrat-controlled House of Representatives and a host of important energy-related state ballot initiatives make the US midterm election cycle a potentially transformational event for US energy. Oil, natural gas and power market players are bracing for the possibility of a new landscape after voters leave the polls November 6.

Hanging in the balance on election day: the potential for tightening oil and natural gas supply due to significant restrictions on drilling in Colorado and Coastal Florida; major boosts to renewables at the expense of nuclear and fossil-fueled power generation; greater obstacles for developers of natural gas infrastructure in the Northeast; and a move to a market-based power structure in Nevada.

