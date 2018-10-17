Factbox -- US Midterm Elections 2018 Ballot initiatives and battlegrounds

A potential swing to a Democrat-controlled House of Representatives and a host of important energy-related state ballot initiatives make the US midterm election cycle a potentially transformational event for US energy. Oil, natural gas and power market players are bracing for the possibility of a new landscape after voters leave the polls November 6.
Hanging in the balance on election day: the potential for tightening oil and natural gas supply due to significant restrictions on drilling in Colorado and Coastal Florida; major boosts to renewables at the expense of nuclear and fossil-fueled power generation; greater obstacles for developers of natural gas infrastructure in the Northeast; and a move to a market-based power structure in Nevada.