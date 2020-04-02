Dan Draper Appointed CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Global today announced that it has named Dan Draper as CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices effective June 15, 2020. He will replace Alexander Matturri who is retiring after 13 years of leading the index business.

Mr. Draper will report to Douglas Peterson, President and CEO of S&P Global, and serve on the Company's operating committee. He will be based at S&P Global’s world headquarters in New York City.

"We are very fortunate to add Dan to our executive team and have him lead our index business, which is the world’s foremost provider of financial market benchmarks, data and research,” says Mr. Peterson. “Dan’s leadership experience, innovative mindset, approach to customers, and commitment to excellence is essential to maintaining and growing our unique role in the capital markets," says Mr. Peterson.

Mr. Draper joins S&P Global from Invesco Distributors Inc., where he served as the company's Managing Director & Global Head of Exchange Traded Funds. Prior to this role, he held roles in asset management, wealth management, and investment banking in Chicago, Hong Kong, Jakarta, London, and New York during his 27-year career.

Mr. Draper earned an MBA from the Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a BA degree in economics from the College of William and Mary in Virginia. He is a chartered director and fellow at the Institute of Directors in the UK and a board leadership fellow at the National Association of Corporate Directors in the US.

He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® charter holder and holds the Chartered Market Technician®, Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst, Financial Risk Manager, Certified Financial Planner®, and Chartered Financial Consultant® designations. Dan is also a Finance Leaders Fellow at the Aspen Institute and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network (AGLN).

"I’m excited to join S&P Global, a brand based on integrity, independence and over 130 years of providing essential information to the financial markets,” adds Mr. Draper. “S&P Dow Jones Indices is the premier benchmark, data and information provider in the world. It’s iconic brands and indices, governance standards, and of course people, are what distinguish it from all other index providers. It’s an honor to lead this business into the next decade and beyond.”

“Dan Draper is an experienced index professional with exceptional knowledge of our business and the indexing landscape overall,” adds Mr. Matturri. “I’m very proud of what the people at S&P Dow Jones Indices have accomplished these past thirteen years and am excited to see a leader of Dan’s caliber step in to continue our long-standing culture of innovation, thought leadership and growth.”