Daily Update: September 28, 2020

Wall Street is not immune to the implications of COVID-19.

Market observers have noted the remarkable resilience of financial markets in the face of the pandemic and associated lockdowns. Even after a sell-off earlier in the month, the S&P 500 benchmark equity index is up approximately 44% since it bottomed out in late March.

For JPMorgan Chase’s corporate and investment bank division, revenue is expected to be up 20% year-over-year, according to Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Piepszak, who provided the guidance while speaking at the recent Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. New special-purpose acquisition companies—under which stakeholders raise capital through markets for a publicly traded shell company to be used in purchasing a private company that takes its place on a U.S. equities exchange—have accounted for nearly half of all IPOs from January through Sept. 11 and garnered proceeds of $36 billion, nearly three times the $13.31 billion in proceeds raised during such IPOs last year, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

"If you look where most of the economic damage was, it was and still is in smaller businesses and Main Street-type businesses that don't necessarily trade on the equity market," Bank of Montreal Senior Economist Robert Kavic said in a Sept. 25 interview with the CBC, Canada’s national public broadcaster, suggesting that the scale of most publicly traded companies gave them protection against the worst of the downturn. "You don't have a hair salon or a restaurant trading on the Nasdaq."

The volatile but rallying performance of financial markets since March’s low, alongside continued strong earnings from Wall Street’s investment-banking divisions, may have lulled firms into feeling a false sense of immunity from other effects of the pandemic.

Employees at JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley have been encouraged to return to their offices.

“Going back to work is a good thing,” JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Sept. 15 at the Singapore Summit. He returned to the office in June, despite recovering from recent heart surgery, with his senior leadership team and has been vocal on the need for employees to return to physical workplaces.

It makes sense to “carefully open up and see if we can get the economy growing for the sake of everybody,” Mr. Dimon added. “We’re saying these places are clean. We’ve got social distancing” in JPMorgan Chase’s offices.

JPMorgan Chase is moving forward with plans to bring back as many as 50% of employees at its New York headquarters next month. Goldman Sachs is planning a similar return to the office, with some flexibility to allow for rotational working schedules and social distancing. Citigroup will begin increasing its New York-area office capacity starting next month, capped at 30%, while Wells Fargo will keep its workforce out of the office until at least Nov. 1.

“This rotational approach will not look the same for everyone, as we each navigate unique personal responsibilities – for example, planning around adjusted school schedules, managing personal and family health conditions, and not being comfortable commuting to the office during peak hours, among many other considerations,” Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said in a Sept. 23 memo to employees.

The transition from working at home to being on the office carries risk. In the past month, JPMorgan Chase, Barclays, and Goldman Sachs have had to quarantine groups of traders who had returned to the office and ultimately tested positive for coronavirus.

“Our people’s safety is our first priority, and we are taking appropriate precautions to make sure our workplaces remain safe for those who choose to return,” Leslie Shribman, a spokeswoman for Goldman Sachs, said in a statement to Crain’s last week.

