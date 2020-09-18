Daily Update: September 18, 2020

Subscribe on LinkedIn to be notified of each new Daily Update—a curated selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global.







One day after Japan’s first new prime minister in nearly eight years was elected, the Bank of Japan changed its outlook for the world’s third-largest national economy, while keeping monetary policy unchanged.

The country’s central bank maintained its short-term policy interest rate at -0.1%, said it will continue to implement quantitative and qualitative easing until inflation reaches the 2% target, and announced it will still purchase unlimited government bonds to keep the 10-year yields close to 0%.

"Japan's economy has started to pick up with economic activity resuming gradually, although it has remained in a severe situation due to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at home and abroad," the BoJ said in its Sept. 17 monetary-policy statement. “The pace of improvement is expected to be only moderate while the impact of COVID-19 remains worldwide.”

Japan’s new prime minister, 71-year-old Yoshihide Suga, is likely to continue the economic reforms set by his predecessor, Shinzo Abe, who resigned due to health concerns.

"Prime Minister Suga will usher in policy continuity and we do not expect major innovations in economic policy. The three arrows of Abenomics—reflationary monetary policy, flexible fiscal policy, and moderate structural reforms—will therefore live on. In practice, Mr. Suga does not have much room for maneuver on the economy," S&P Global Ratings Chief APAC Economist Shaun Roache told the Daily Update. "The Bank of Japan is already running extremely easy policies and is under the day-to-day control of Governor [Haruhiko] Kuroda. The government’s fiscal policy, for some time, will focus more on supporting demand during the COVID recovery than on longer term goals."

Following his landslide election victory within the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Sept. 14, and his appointment as prime minister two days later, Mr. Suga reappointed 11 of 19 ministers of the previous administration as part of what he described as his “continuity cabinet” of “reform-minded, hard-working people.”

“I have been tasked with carrying on the work of the Abe administration to overcome the current crisis so that all the people can safely return to a normal way of life,” Mr. Suga said on Sept. 16, during his first press conference in the role. “In order to restore the safe lives and livelihood of all the people, my mission is to succeed and advance what the Abe administration has implemented.”

Taro Aso will keep his role as finance minister, as will Toshimitsu Motegi as foreign minister and Yasutoshi Nishimura as the economic revitalization minister.

Hiroshi Kajiyama will retain his role as Japan’s minister of economy, trade, and industry—a move that will continue his leadership as the country works to achieve an energy transition from fossil fuels to renewable generation, according to S&P Global Platts. Prior to Mr. Suga’s ascent, Mr. Kajiyama announced on July 3 a directive to begin creating a more effective framework for Japan to phase out inefficient coal-fired power plants by 2030 as part of the country’s strategic energy plan.

“What the people want is a quick end to the coronavirus pandemic and an economic recovery,” Mr. Suga said. “That’s what my cabinet will put every effort into first and foremost.”

A notable addition to Mr. Suga’s cabinet is Nobuo Kishi, Mr. Abe’s younger brother, who will oversee Japan’s defense. Taro Kono , the previous defense minister, will now operate as the country’s administrative reforms minister.

Only two of Mr. Suga’s cabinet members are women, down from the three from Mr. Abe’s. Yoko Kamikawa is Japan’s new justice minister, and Seiko Hashimoto is the minister for the Olympics.

Mr. Suga previously served as the chief cabinet secretary to Mr. Abe and was seen as one of his closest aides. For his part, Mr. Abe is the longest-serving prime minister in Japan’s history, serving terms from 2006-2007 and again from 2012-2020 before his resignation three weeks ago.

“After [the LDP] took over political power, I’ve worked to the best of my abilities every single day to revitalize the economy and carry out diplomacy to protect national interests,” Mr. Abe told reporters on Sept. 16, prior to formally resigning. “I’d like to ask you all for your strong support and understanding for the Suga Cabinet that will launch today.”

Mr. Abe’s successor comes to power as Japan faces one of the worst economic crises in its history. In the second quarter, GDP contracted 27.8% on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, or 7.8% quarter-over-quarter—its worst decline on record.

"Where we may see change is structural reform. Mr. Suga has, in the past, shown a liking for market-based reforms and he has already floated some new ideas, such as encouraging the dominant telecoms operators to reduce mobile phone charges. Still, we expect mostly tinkering rather than a slate of reforms that could, finally, raise Japan’s long-term economic growth," Mr. Roache said.

As the crisis continues, Japan’s central bank said it will continue to work closely with the country’s government. "[We] will continue to support the Japanese economy with the current monetary policy," BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told reporters on Sept. 17.

Mr. Suga told the Nikkei Asian Review on Sept. 5, while campaigning within his party for the position, that he “highly appreciates" the BoJ’s quantitative easing program and wants to "inherit the current framework."

He also hinted that he will accelerate the consolidation of Japan's regional banks. On Sept. 2, Mr. Suga told reporters that because there are "too many" regional banks, reorganization can be "an option" for them to survive debilitating profit losses that have proliferated during the first fiscal quarter, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Chances are high that he [Mr. Suga] will take action [to push mergers of banks] to show his presence as new prime minister," Makoto Kikuchi, the chief executive officer of the Japanese firm Myojo Asset Management, told S&P Global Market Intelligence in a Sept. 14 interview.

Uncertainty in the Global Economy

Market Volatility

The Future of Credit

Banking Sector Under Pressure

Technology & Innovation

ESG in the Time of COVID-19

The Future of Energy & Commodities

