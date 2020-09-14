Daily Update: September 14, 2020

The coal industry was struggling even before the coronavirus pandemic transformed the global economy. But as governments pledge to invest in sustainable solutions to build back better from the current economic downturn, the situation has darkened for the fossil fuel industry.

As the crisis appears to accelerate the transition from fossil-based systems of energy production and consumption to renewable energy sources like wind and solar, demand for coal has fallen faster than expected.

“It makes no sense economically to burn money on coal plants that will soon become stranded assets," U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a Sept. 3 online address on climate change hosted by Japan’s Environment Ministry. During the address, he urged countries to prioritize climate change issues across all aspects of decision-making, create jobs in clean energy industries, and stop subsidizing fossil fuel usage. “There is simply no rational case for coal power in any investment plan."

Coal exports from the U.S. to South Korea, India, Brazil, and Japan—the top four destinations for such trade—all declined by more than 20% during the second quarter as compared to activity in the first three months of this year, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Total U.S. coal exports from April to June dropped by 41.7% year-over-year.

A Market Intelligence analysis of federal mining industry data showed that production plunged across many of the top coal mines in the U.S. during the second quarter. Overall production dropped by approximately 28.2% quarter-over-quarter in the Northern Appalachian region. The top 25 mines in the Central Appalachian region, which includes parts of West Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee, saw their production slide 24.7% quarter-over-quarter and 26.2% year-over-year. In the Powder River Basin, encompassing southeastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming, coal production declined 21.5% in the second quarter as compared to the previous period. Production across the Illinois Basin's top coal mines decreased by 20% for the 12-month period ended June 30.

In 2019, prior to the pandemic, coal production in the U.S. was at its lowest level since 1978, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which anticipates that this year’s decline will be even greater—likely to push production to levels comparable to those in the 1960s.

As thermal coal producers lose ground to natural gas and renewables in power-generating plants across the U.S., their competitive advantage relative to other mining companies has suffered,” S&P Global Ratings said in an Aug. 17 report. “Credit quality has weakened sharply since 2019 because the ongoing secular decline of thermal coal and the collapse of seaborne prices, exacerbated by the pandemic-induced economic slowdown, shrank earnings. The steady pace of coal-fired plant retirements represents a permanent form of demand destruction, which is leading to asset impairments. Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns have intensified over the past year, making capital markets less accessible to thermal coal company issuers and raising questions about the sustainability of their capital structures.”

Companies around the world have fast-tracked existing plans to retire their coal power plants. Committed to closing all of its coal-fired energy capacity by 2025 as part of Italy’s National Energy and Climate Plan in accordance with the European Commission, Enel announced on Sept. 9 that it will close three coal plants as early as next year. Italy’s reliance on coal-fired generation dimmed to account for just 1% to 2% of the country’s energy mix during July and August, according the market operator GME.

"We'll do it faster than we expected just one year ago," Antonio Cammisecra, the head of global power generation at Enel, which is Italy’s largest power generator, said of decommissioning the coal plants in a July interview with S&P Global Platts. "No doubt, by 2025, Enel will be out of coal in Italy and, mostly, around the world."

“We're basically not burning coal right now,” Mr. Cammisecra said. “I think this [dynamic] is here to stay … So better to close these plants now.”

To be sure, not all market participants are bearish about coal’s future in a post-pandemic world. South Africa's domestic and export coal industry is tentatively upbeat that, after enduring initial supply disruptions, coal-fired energy growth in developing nations could cement a concrete foundation for the country’s coal exports in the long-term as coal exports now start to increase in the immediate term. The Trump Administration rolled back standards last month on how coal plants discharge polluted wastewater in an effort to rescue the U.S. coal industry. The move is likely to save utilities $140 million annually due to its allowance of less expensive cleaning protocols, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, as well as keep older coal plants in production for longer. Environmentalists warned that the relaxed rule will expose those who live within three-mile radiuses of the plants to mercury, arsenic, and other pollutants that are disposed of in public water sources.

Still, some nations are taking strong steps to cut their dependence on coal production. Zimbabwe banned all mining in its national parks on Sept. 9 following a public outcry about Chinese companies’ being granted coal exploration permits in the Hwange National Park, home to more than 50,000 elephants. Poland announced on Sept. 8 that it plans to invest $40 billion into nuclear energy generation and $35 billion into wind generation. If the climate strategy is approved by the government, the efforts will nudge one of the largest coal-producing economies in the European Union towards the bloc’s climate goals.

The International Energy Agency expects power sector coal demand to contract sharply this year, with “coal showing the greatest uncertainty of all fuels used for power,” according a report tracking the energy source’s progress.

