Daily Update: June 25, 2020

Positive economic data in some developed economies, showing reignited activity, may be short-term victories shrouding the severity of the coronavirus pandemic’s future effects.

Slashing its outlook for the global economic growth by 1.9 percentage points from its April forecast, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) now projects global GDP will contract a monumental 4.9% this year. The rebound next year will be partial, with an expansion of 5.4%, and the two years will culminate in an output loss of more than $12 trillion.

“The COVID-19 pandemic pushed economies into a Great Lockdown, which helped contain the virus and save lives, but also triggered the worst recession since the Great Depression,” Gita Gopinath, the IMF’s chief economist, said yesterday. “Over 75% of countries are now reopening at the same time as the pandemic is intensifying in many emerging market and developing economies... This crisis like no other will have a recovery like no other.”

The IMF anticipates “a synchronized deep downturn” for both advanced and emerging economies. Developed economies will collectively shrink 8% this year, with the U.S. and eurozone bearing the biggest burden, and rebound 4.8% in 2021. Emerging economies will decline 3%, a significant change from April’s forecast of a 1% contraction. Recovery next year will see emerging economies growing 5.9%.

“Over 95% of countries are projected to have negative per capita income growth in 2020. The cumulative hit to GDP growth over 2020–21 for emerging market and developing economies, excluding China, is expected to exceed that in advanced economies,” Ms. Gopinath said.

Likewise, as the economic outlook deteriorates, the severe credit downturn continues to damage corporate sectors.

It could take upward of three years for global credit measures in some sectors to fully recover, beyond an upturn in revenue and earnings, from the crisis, according to S&P Global Ratings. This is due in part to a massive increase in debt issuance of $1.6 trillion year-to-date, up 60% from the same period last year—and with some segments facing long-term disruption from social-distancing measures.

“Government intervention, such as paying the wages of millions of furloughed workers, and short-term work programs have dampened the effects of a near halt in business activity in many regions,” S&P Global Ratings said in a report published yesterday. “While we are already seeing service employees returning to work, it may take several years for unemployment levels to return to pre-crisis levels. The pace and stability of employment recovery will feed into consumer sentiment, business confidence, and corporate investment plans.”

While the recovery has started in some Asia-Pacific countries, the road to pre-pandemic levels is likely to be slow and paved with setbacks.

In Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, there is “a risk of increased infections as easing progresses, so we expect the recovery to take some time” and as Latin America’s “pace of new infections continues to rise across the region, which means reopening will be very gradual, and consumer and business caution will prevail for several months,” S&P Global Ratings said.

“While we think this recession could prove to be the shortest on record [for North America], even briefer than the six-month slump that ended in July 1980, we continue to expect the recovery to be slow, uneven, and fragile,” the report said.

The IMF projects public debt “to reach this year the highest level in recorded history in relation to GDP, in both advanced and emerging-market and developing economies” and advised countries to solidify their fiscal frameworks for the medium-term.

“Supporting a recovery will also involve actions to repair balance sheets and address debt overhangs. This will require strong insolvency frameworks and mechanisms for restructuring and disposing of distressed debt,” Ms. Gopinath said. “At the same time, this crisis also presents an opportunity to accelerate the shift to a more productive, sustainable, and equitable growth through investment in new green and digital technologies and wider social safety nets.”

Today is Thursday, June 25, 2020, and here is today's essential intelligence.







The Future of Credit

COVID-19 Heat Map: Post-Crisis Credit Recovery Could Take To 2022 And Beyond For Some Sectors

While businesses around the world are starting to reopen, albeit unevenly, after coronavirus-driven lockdowns, S&P Global Ratings expects credit measures for some sectors to take until 2022, 2023, and beyond, to fully recover. Credit measures were weak prior to the pandemic, as demonstrated by the proliferation of low-speculative-grade ratings in non-financial corporates. The global pandemic and oil & gas price collapse and resulting economic recession have led to significant downgrade actions, particularly in the most affected sectors. In this report, S&P Global Ratings shares regional recovery estimates by sector for 2020-2021 compared to 2019.

Ratings On Emerging Market Local Governments Take The Hardest Hit In The First Half Of 2020

For the first time in eight years, stable outlooks on non-U.S. local and regional government (LRG) ratings represent the lowest proportion, at 76%, of the sector's total outlooks. Most of our negative outlooks on these entities stem from the pandemic-induced economic shocks and lower commodity prices. Most of the outlook revisions occurred among LRGs in Argentina, Mexico, China, Sweden, and Italy. Sovereign rating pressure continues to drag down the local governments' credit quality in many cases, though it accounts for less than half of the negative rating actions on these entities during the first half of 2020.

Credit FAQ: How Central Government Support Will Limit COVID-19's Impact On Spanish Regions' Finances

S&P Global Ratings' current economic forecasts for Spain, which reflect its estimate of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, point to a sharp contraction in economic activity in 2020, followed by a rebound over 2021-2022. We estimate nominal GDP will contract by 7.5% in 2020. This will have an effect on Spanish regional budgetary performance, which we expect to weaken because of the pandemic, but only moderately thanks to government extraordinary support and increased revenue from the regional financing system.

US high-yield issuance sets new records, with Fed at market's back

The Fed's recent bond-buying bulletin stoked already red-hot conditions for the U.S. high-yield market, contributing to record-smashing volume of issuance last week and a monthly record for June. Deals that printed on Friday for Eldorado Resorts Inc. ($5.2 billion) and Caesars Entertainment Corp. ($1 billion), backing the combination of the two entities, boosted last week’s issuance to $23.53 billion, blowing past the prior record of $21.6 billion for the week to Aug. 13, 2010, per LCD, which began tracking this asset class in 2005.

Banking Sector Under Pressure

Pandemic turns tables on risk profiles for restaurant loans

As the virus swept through the country and government officials mandated the closure of public businesses, sit-down restaurants that depend on an intimate experience seem particularly exposed. On the other hand, fast-food operations have largely remained open with drive-thru windows conducive to social distancing. For the financial sector, the dynamic could translate to relative strength for banks, which focus more on fast food, and losses for nonbanks with exposure to higher-end concepts that rely on full tables. Industry experts say losses for lenders will ultimately depend on each loan and the restaurant's market, concept and ability to execute.

Hoteliers in summer vacation spots fear 'generational' damage from COVID-19

In 2020, many hotels had only reopened for a week or two in early March when they were forced to shut down again. Then customers began canceling summer bookings, and deposits — often hundreds of thousands of dollars per property — had to be returned. With the ripple effect from a slow peak season, "I'm looking at this as a generational thing, that you basically can destroy a family's inheritance with something like this," said Mike Marshall, whose company, Marshall Hotels, manages seven hotels in the Ocean City area. "It could set you back years. And there will be lenders that get the keys handed back to them."

Japan's biggest bank mulls cutting off risky overseas borrowers amid recession

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. may cut off loans to some risky and unprofitable overseas borrowers following a planned expanded review this fiscal year, an official said, amid rising loan loss risk as pandemic-induced recessions hit their markets abroad. The largest Japanese bank by assets plans to review the credit profile of about 600 customers outside Japan in the fiscal year ending March 2021, up from about 500 in the previous fiscal year, an unnamed official from the bank told S&P Global Market Intelligence. The lender had severed ties with 100 non-Japanese borrowers after a review in the previous fiscal year, the official said.

China's Financial Leasing Firms Fall Back On Parent Support Amid Airlines Slump

China's bank-owned financial leasing companies have sizable exposures to the slump in global airline travel. However, most of these firms are subsidiaries of large banking groups that should support them in times of stress according to regulatory guidance. S&P Global Ratings believes this will cushion the ratings for those leasing companies.

ESG in the Time of COVID-19

Listen: Why S&P Global Ratings sees ESG as critical to COVID-era credit quality

The coronavirus has hit just about every industry, and many companies have seen their credit rating downgraded as a result. In the latest episode of our ESG Insider podcast, we hear how environmental, social and governance issues are driving credit rating decisions during COVID-19. "Managing ESG risk is critical ... because it is a central piece of understanding credit quality," S&P Global Ratings' sustainable finance team lead Michael Ferguson explains in the episode.

Renewables building power market share during COVID-19: IRENA

The renewable power sector has grown its share of the market globally during the coronavirus pandemic, while oil, natural gas and coal have all declined, the director general of the International Renewable Energy Agency said June 24. Even as oil prices slumped amid the pandemic, the share of renewables in production of electricity has grown in all parts of the world, Francesco La Camera said in a webinar co-sponsored by the Financial Times. "We have heard voices saying the COVID-19 was going to destroy the direction of renewable energy and we have said from the beginning this was just going in another direction," he said.

The Future of Energy and Commodities

Oil market right to be nervous of second wave: Fuel for Thought

Oil markets are recovering quickly, but may have hit the buffers. Deep production cuts from West Siberia to West Texas and resurgent gasoline demand have helped revive prices, however, a huge stock overhang and fears of further economic lockdowns to counter a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic remain significant risks to a full recovery. “We see 4 million b/d of new demand coming on each month through to August as the world recovers from the lockdowns,” said Chris Midgley, global director of S&P Global Platts Analytics, at a media briefing June 18. “But in September, as you go to the lower traditional seasonal demand, it’s only 1 million b/d, and that’s maybe when you will see more oil coming on the market. So there is a danger that people get too confident.”

Feature: Australia's diverse crude quality shields its oil export earnings from volatile Asian cracks

Australia's ability to produce both ultra light and heavy crude oil may prove beneficial in protecting the country's overall crude export earnings against volatile Asian refining margins, as regional fuel producers increasingly rely on Australian feedstocks for a wide variety of oil products. Asian refiners have witnessed wild swings in crack spreads for various oil products so far this year, due to transportation restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus, as well as the implementation of IMO 2020, which capped sulfur content on all marine fuels at 0.5% from Jan. 1. As a result, price differentials for various crude grades actively traded in the Asia Pacific market also registered high volatility.

Nigerian oil output at risk from coronavirus as cases at offshore oil fields rise

The rising number of coronavirus cases among workers at Nigeria's offshore oil fields and platforms is a growing concern for Africa's largest oil producer, with disruption to output likely, sources say. Maintenance at the offshore Bonga oil field has already been disrupted after the operator, Shell, was forced to evacuate workers due to a coronavirus outbreak, sources close to the matter said on June 24.

US sanctions five Iranian ship captains for delivering gasoline to Venezuela

The US Treasury Department on June 24 sanctioned five oil tanker captains for delivering 1.5 million barrels of Iranian gasoline and related supplies to Venezuela earlier this year. The captains, all Iranian nationals, sailed the Iranian-flagged Clavel, Petunia, Fortune, Forest and Faxon tankers to Venezuelan ports, the US State Department said. Venezuela turned to Iran, another target of US oil sanctions, to meet domestic gasoline demand as the South American country's crude production and refining capabilities have crumbled in the face of US sanctions and dire economic turmoil.

FEATURE: US cruise ship pause weighs on North American bunkers market

Many bunkers markets in North America are grappling with the impact of a recent announcement that large cruise lines will extend the suspension of departures from US ports through mid-September. With the current US Center for Disease Control-issued No Sail Order set to expire on July 24, it is increasingly apparent that a potential opportunity to resume cruise activity soon after has eroded, the Cruise Lined International Association said last week amid continued evidence of strong coronavirus statistics.

Written and compiled by Molly Mintz.