Daily Update: June 18, 2020

While data that emerged during the lockdowns signaled that clearer skies may lie ahead as the world charts a recovery, the risk of returning to—or worsening—pre-pandemic levels of greenhouse gas emissions as countries restart their economies runs high.

Global emissions in the beginning of April were 17% lower year-over-year, according to a study published in the journal Nature Climate Change, as people worked from home, travel declined, and industry idled. However, the lifting of strict coronavirus-containment measures prompted emissions to climb back up by mid-June to just 5% below last year’s average, the scientists behind the report said in a recent update. They estimated that the total effect on emissions for the year will be 4% to 7% below last year’s average, depending on the strictness of coronavirus-containment measures. “Government actions and economic incentives post-crisis will likely influence the global CO2 emissions path for decades,” according to the supplementary study.

At least two-thirds of the populations across the U.K., Bulgaria, India, Nigeria, and Poland support stricter regulations on air pollution, according to a YouGov survey conducted on behalf of the Clean Air Fund advocacy group.

“As lockdowns are eased and economies restarted, people around the world do not want a return to toxic levels of air pollution. That would simply replace one health crisis for another,” the Clean Air Fund said. “Governments pursuing a quick return to economic growth at the expense of environmental health risk making a short-sighted and costly calculation. Greener, cleaner economic recoveries are jeopardized without sufficient finance and strong signals to the private sector and households.”

Although many nations have committed to green initiatives in their crisis stimulus and recovery plans, the transition to somewhat-normal life after months of disruption has seen a return of polluting behaviors. This is especially true in the U.S., where the most coronavirus cases and deaths are concentrated.

In the U.S., "we're back up to levels of driving demand for regular drivers that we would see in a seasonal low and during the holidays," Ted Hall, vice president of market strategy for the analytics firm Kayrros, told S&P Global Platts. "If we're being optimistic, there's a lag effect where once regular activity resumes then commercial activity will come on," but "the concern here is that might be an early indicator that the economy isn't coming back quite in the way we were hoping."

S&P Global Platts reported that fliers’ return to the skies has meant that U.S. jet fuel demand rose 11% in the week ended June 12—reaching 788,000 barrels a day, up considerably from the 352,000 b/d reported the week ended May 8, but still half of levels seen at the beginning of this year—according to weekly U.S. Energy Information Administration data. S&P Platts Global Analytics anticipates jet fuel demand to rise to an average 679,000 b/d in June and continue on an upward trajectory to reach 1.550 million b/d in December.

U.S. crude-oil production fell last week to the lowest level since 2018, according to the International Energy Agency. However, the organization acknowledged that “while the oil market remains fragile, the recent modest recovery in prices suggests that the first half of 2020 is ending on a more optimistic note” and "new data show that demand destruction in the early part of the year was slightly less than expected, although still unprecedented."

Today is Thursday, June 18, 2020, and here is today's essential intelligence.







Uncertainty in the Global Economy

Default odds fall for apparel, department stores amid reopenings, bankruptcies

Department stores' probability of default has declined since the height of coronavirus-prompted store closures in April and after multiple bankruptcy filings in the industry. The one-year median probability of default for department stores fell to 15.96% as of June 16. This was down from 43.85% on April 20 — the highest point for the sector since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Yet the probability of default for department stores remains higher than the probability for the consumer discretionary sector writ large.

Fridson on Finance: Bond ratings' role in dramatic, post-Fed stock recoveries

"Explosive" fairly describes the stock market’s rebound from its trough over a period of just 2.5 months. From March 23 to June 8, prices rose by 44.5%, as measured by the S&P 500, and by an even greater 53.3% over the same span based on the Russell 2000 Index. By comparison, over a comparable interval following the Great Recession low on March 9, 2009, the S&P 500 gained "just" 34.6% and the Russell 2000 rose by 45.8%. At the individual stock level, a noteworthy feature of the recent rally was the inverse correlation between credit quality and performance, as detailed below. No such relationship characterized the downturn from year-end 2019 through the March 23 low. We see these facts as evidence that the equity rally was driven mainly by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive moves to support the credit market, rather than prospects for a normal recovery in economic activity and corporate earnings.

Regulatory relief may elude Europe's 5G carriers despite COVID-19 pressures

The coronavirus crisis has highlighted the importance of high-speed internet connectivity, but political goodwill may not translate into regulatory relief for Europe's cell carriers as they undertake massive 5G deployments. Investment in the next-generation wireless network technology is key to the region's economic recovery, the European Commission said as it unveiled proposals for a €750 billion coronavirus economic recovery package. Member states also committed to increasing public and private investment in 5G, alongside other high-speed networks, such as full-fiber broadband, as the bloc readies a reboot of its digital agenda in the wake of the pandemic. Financial help may not be matched with regulatory relief though, experts told S&P Global Market Intelligence, as the telecoms industry is seen to have weathered the crisis well.

First in Human: How COVID-19 vaccines will learn early-stage lessons from Ebola

There are many differences between the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and the Ebola outbreak that began in 2014, but at least one common thread emerges: Vaccine development is never straightforward, despite the best intentions. Merck & Co. Inc.'s Ervebo was approved in both Europe and the U.S. near the end of 2019, following decades of research. One of the minds behind this Ebola vaccine was Gary Kobinger, who helped usher the vaccine into clinical trials during his time at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Manitoba, Canada. Kobinger is now director of infectious disease research at Université Laval in Quebec, where he is working with laboratories across North America, Asia, Europe and Africa on vaccine candidates for SARS-CoV-2, the strain of coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 infection and has resulted in a global pandemic that has claimed more than 430,000 lives around the world as of June 17. The current "great moment" in vaccine development can be attributed to a worldwide effort and an urgent need propelling the science forward, Kobinger told S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Banking Sector Under Pressure

India private-sector banks may need to up provisions as asset quality worsens

India's private-sector banks may need to set aside more cash in loan loss provisions for an expected deterioration in asset quality, weighing on their earnings over next few quarters as the economy slows due to the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts say. Three of India's largest private-sector banks — HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. — all increased loan loss provisions for the quarter ended March 31 as they braced for the impact of the pandemic.

Italy's largest banks set to prune their branch networks further after COVID-19

Most of Italy's major banks had already committed to deep cuts to their branch network before the coronavirus outbreak. But under increasing pressure to slash costs, another cull could be imminent, industry experts say. The pandemic may also catalyze Italy's biggest banks to speed up digitalization, a move that will diminish the importance of the bank branch in a country that has one of the highest densities of branches in Europe.

Paradise Lost: Banks brace for economic fallout in tourism-driven Caribbean

The island nations of the Caribbean are no strangers to disaster preparation: hurricane season, which officially began June 1, brings disruptions and destruction on a regular basis. But the coronavirus pandemic this year has wrought even greater economic damage to the region. "Every year ... one of our brother or sister islands gets affected by a hurricane," FirstCaribbean International Bank Ltd. Managing Director Adam Carter said in an interview. "This has been far broader: It has hurt the world and, consequently, all of the Caribbean islands."

Less than 35% of banks under $10B adopt simplified capital ratio

A ratio designed to reduce community banks' regulatory burden launched this year, but only 34% of banks under $10 billion in assets are taking advantage. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio offers regulatory relief to banks with under $10 billion in total assets, in addition to some other requirements, by reducing reporting of four Basel III ratios to just one. The CBLR that banks have to maintain is higher than the minimum leverage ratio required by Basel III.

ESG in the Time of COVID-19

How We Apply Our ESG Evaluation Analytical Approach: Part 2

We have updated our analytical approach for S&P Global Ratings' environmental, social, and governance (ESG) Evaluation. Below, we explain the changes in the updated version, and why we do not anticipate revising any of the ESG Evaluations we have already published. We anticipate further enhancements to strengthen the quality of our ESG analysis, and how we communicate our ESG opinions, based on feedback we have received and the experience we have gained. This article builds on "How We Apply Our ESG Evaluation Analytical Approach," published on April 10, 2019, by showing real and hypothetical examples.

INTERVIEW: UK needs to secure EV battery supply chain - Britishvolt founder

Europe, and particularly the UK, need to secure an electric vehicle battery supply chain in order to maintain a competitive edge in the sector, according to Britishvolt founder Orral Nadjari. Earlier this week Britishvolt, which Nadjari founded with fellow Swede Lars Carlstrom, announced that it has shortlisted two possible sites for the UK's first battery gigafatory, with the preferred location in Wales. In an interview with S&P Global Platts, Nadjari said that the coronavirus pandemic had created an opportunity for Britishvolt, as it highlighted the need for local supply chains.

US wind capacity buildout pushes Q1 wholesale power sales 18% higher on year

Over 100 companies reported selling 72.6 million MWh of wholesale wind power in the US in the first quarter of 2020, an 18% jump compared with Q1 2019, according to data filed with the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The year-over-year increase is largely due to the significant buildout of the wind fleet in 2019. Just over 9 GW of additional capacity was installed in 2019, according to the American Wind Energy Association. Total wind installations in the US have now surpassed 107 GW. The leading seller of wholesale wind power in Q1 was NextEra Energy Resources, which owns and operates about 14 net GW of wind capacity.

Vectren reveals plan to exit 730 MW of coal, add 1,000 MW of renewables

Vectren Corp. has signaled a shift away from coal and into cleaner energy as part of a preferred resource plan that reduces the utility's emissions. The CenterPoint Energy Inc. subsidiary revealed plans June 15 to shut down its 490-MW A.B. Brown coal plant in 2023 and add at least 1,000 MW of renewable generation through 2024 as part of an integrated resource plan to be filed June 30 with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. Vectren said its preferred portfolio will reduce carbon emissions by 75% by 2035 from 2005 levels and save customers $320 million over the next 20 years. The utility's preferred resource mix would transition to 12% coal capacity by 2025 from 78% in 2020, while its reliance on natural gas would increase to 24% from 12% during the same time frame.

The Future for Energy & Commodities

Hot temperatures, cheap gas drive power burn to pre-summer highs

Elevated temperatures this month are also helping to drive recent power burn demand. Ealier this month, population-weighted temperatures in Texas, the Southeast and portions of the Midcontinent climbed into the low- to mid-80s Fahrenheit. Blistering hot weather is likely to return to those same regions, and much of the Lower 48 states by later this summer, according to a recent three-month outlook published by the US National Weather Service. In fact, over the balance of June, July and August, every regions but the upper-Midwest will see an elevated probability for above-average temperatures, with vast stretches of the western US, from Oregon to Texas, expected to see 50%, 60% and even 70% probabilities for hotter weather, the forecast shows.

As upstream bankruptcies loom, oil and gas pipelines brace for contract disputes

With more U.S. oil and gas producers likely headed for bankruptcy, midstream firms are bracing for a wave of upstream customers trying to get out of gathering, processing and pipeline contracts. The terms of those contracts, as well as how courts handle them, will determine how protected the midstream operators are. The outlook from executives and credit analysts is dire across the board. Kinder Morgan Inc. CEO Steven Kean said in May that 2020 will be "worse" for exploration and production company bankruptcies than the last oil price rout in in 2015 and 2016. Moody's, meanwhile, recently downgraded the global pipeline sector's outlook to negative from stable for the first time in part because U.S. drillers filing for Chapter 11 protection will more aggressively target their pipeline contracts than during the previous crisis.

US commercial crude stocks swell to all-time high as refinery demand sputters

US commercial crude stocks notched a fresh all-time high last week amid still-weak refinery demand and flagging exports, US Energy Information Administration data showed June 17. Commercial crude stocks climbed 1.22 million barrels to 539.28 million barrels in the week ended June 12, US Energy Information Administration data showed. Inventories are now 14.5% above the five-year average for this time of year. An additional 1.73 million barrels entered storage at the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, pushing stockpiles there to 65.17 million barrels.

Listen: Who’s the boss? OPEC+ tries to reassert control of oil market

After a collapse in oil demand due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and the accord between Saudi Arabia and Russia earlier this year, OPEC+ is now back in the driving seat. It has extended its unprecedented production cut deal through July, tried to crack down on those that lack the will power to deliver their share and brought in frequent market monitoring in a bid to react quickly to rapidly changing conditions. S&P Global Platts seasoned OPEC watchers Paul Hickin, Herman Wang and Rosemary Griffin examine whether this is a new and improved alliance or whether the same old cracks may start to appear.

Written and compiled by Molly Mintz.