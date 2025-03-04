S&P Global Opens its Saudi Arabia Regional Headquarter in Riyadh

NEW YORK, RIYADH (March 4, 2025) - S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), a leading provider of ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to capital and commodity markets worldwide, has established its regional headquarter (RHQ) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

“Establishing our Saudi Arabia regional headquarter in Riyadh is an important milestone for S&P Global’s growth and part of our long-term strategic commitment to investing in the region,” said Martina Cheung, President and CEO of S&P Global. “With our expanded presence and dedicated leadership team, we are well positioned to better serve our clients, expand strategic partnerships, and power global markets.”

"This announcement by S&P Global underscores the increasing significance of Saudi Arabia in the global capital markets," stated Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, Saudi Arabia. "The decision to establish a regional headquarter in Riyadh by S&P Global signifies the growing prominence of Saudi Arabia as a preferred destination for investors seeking to mobilize and invest capital. This will assist in deepening the level of expertise within the market and improving the services accessible to the broad range of international investors opening in the Kingdom totaling around 40,000 of which 590 have been licensed to date to open a regional headquarter office.”

S&P Global Ratings previously opened its KSA branch in Riyadh in 2017, becoming the first international credit rating agency to obtain pre-approval from Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority in October 2016.

The opening of S&P Global’s Saudi Arabia RHQ coincides with a period of economic and social transformation, as KSA continues to roll out Vision 2030. The development of the private sector is a key component of this vision, and a variety of measures are being implemented, including economic diversification, infrastructure investment and subsidy reduction.

S&P Global’s presence in Saudi Arabia will now include representatives from all divisions of the company, including S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Mobility. The presence of multiple divisions of the company within Saudi Arabia ensures a comprehensive strategic approach that will enable the company to better serve local markets. In addition to its commitment to the KSA market, S&P Global is dedicated to hiring and developing local talent.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides essential intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and accelerate progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world's leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world's leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.