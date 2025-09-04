S&P Global Earns 2025 Great Place To Work Certification™ in the U.S.

NEW YORK (September 4, 2025) — S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in the United States, a certification is based directly on what current employees say about their experience working at S&P Global.

According to this year’s certification survey:

80% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 23 points higher than the average U.S. company.

87% are proud to tell others they work at S&P Global

92% of employees feel they are able to take time off when necessary

"We’re proud to be recognized as a Great Place to Work®. This achievement reflects the voices of our people and the culture we’ve built through our People Forward philosophy—where colleagues feel inspired and empowered to shape the future. This milestone reinforces our commitment to creating an environment where every colleague can thrive and make a lasting impact,” said Girish Ganesan, Chief People Officer at S&P Global.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

This achievement follows recent recognition for S&P Global India, which ranked #32 among India's Best Companies to Work For™, underscoring the company's global commitment to its people.

Visit our careers page at: Careers | S&P Global

Media Contact:

Orla O’Brien

Global Head of Public Relations

Tel: +1 (857) 407-8559

orla.obrien@spglobal.com



Alexis Weakley

Director of Public Relations, Americas

Tel: +1 (610) 390-4394

alexis.weakley@spglobal.com

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) provides Essential Intelligence. We enable governments, businesses and individuals with the right data, expertise and connected technology so that they can make decisions with conviction. From helping our customers assess new investments to guiding them through sustainability and energy transition across supply chains, we unlock new opportunities, solve challenges and Accelerate Progress for the world.

We are widely sought after by many of the world’s leading organizations to provide credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help the world’s leading organizations plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.