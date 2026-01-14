S&P Global Delivers Trusted Financial Data and Insights to Customers Through App for ChatGPT

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Press Release
NEW YORK (February 9, 2026) — S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced an app for ChatGPT to make S&P Global's financial data available to customers through a verified S&P Global MCP connector. Customers can ask complex financial questions and receive fast, reliable answers grounded in licensed data and insights from S&P Global directly within ChatGPT.
Financial professionals and analysts across hedge funds, private equity, investment banking, consulting, and corporations can now access their licensed S&P Global differentiated, AI-ready financial data using natural language queries in ChatGPT.
The app leverages an MCP server developed by Kensho, S&P Global's hub for AI innovation and transformation, that connects to the Kensho LLM-ready API and enables large language models to seamlessly access a range of critical S&P Global datasets, without exposing S&P Global datasets for training purposes. This includes critical financial intelligence including S&P Capital IQ Financials, earnings call transcripts and company intelligence—delivering comprehensive S&P Global data directly to AI-powered applications.
"We are excited to integrate with ChatGPT to deliver S&P Global's data directly, ensuring our customers have seamless access to the intelligence they rely on,” said Bhavesh Dayalji, Chief AI Officer of S&P Global and CEO of Kensho. "By empowering customers to integrate our trusted data into existing workflows, we're accelerating innovation across the industry, enabling financial professionals and organizations to glean deeper insights and make decisions with conviction.”
This integration expands the reach of S&P Global across the growing ecosystem of generative and agentic AI solutions and underscores S&P Global's ongoing commitment to meeting customers wherever they work.
Orla O'Brien
S&P Global
+1 857-407-8559
orla.obrien@spglobal.com
Madeline McSherry
Kensho
+ 332-295-0075
madeline.mcsherry@spglobal.com
The Kensho LLM-ready API integrates with any large language model, enabling customers to use natural language to query a range of S&P Global datasets, including S&P Capital IQ Financials, earnings call transcripts, and more. Unlike typical APIs, it is optimized for LLMs by offering a simplified structure that supports function calling patterns. It comes with a Python library that streamlines everything from authentication to LLM integration. Designed for professionals such as investment bankers, equity analysts, consultants, and other data-driven roles, this LLM-ready API supports efficient retrieval of financial data, including financial statement line items, security identifiers, and company information—ideal for creating pitch books, research reports, and market positioning presentations. The API was developed by Kensho, S&P Global’s hub for AI innovation and transformation.
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.
From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.