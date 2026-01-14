S&P Global Delivers Trusted Financial Data and Insights to Customers Through App for ChatGPT

NEW YORK (February 9, 2026) — S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced an app for ChatGPT to make S&P Global's financial data available to customers through a verified S&P Global MCP connector. Customers can ask complex financial questions and receive fast, reliable answers grounded in licensed data and insights from S&P Global directly within ChatGPT.

Financial professionals and analysts across hedge funds, private equity, investment banking, consulting, and corporations can now access their licensed S&P Global differentiated, AI-ready financial data using natural language queries in ChatGPT.

The app leverages an MCP server developed by Kensho, S&P Global's hub for AI innovation and transformation, that connects to the Kensho LLM-ready API and enables large language models to seamlessly access a range of critical S&P Global datasets, without exposing S&P Global datasets for training purposes. This includes critical financial intelligence including S&P Capital IQ Financials, earnings call transcripts and company intelligence—delivering comprehensive S&P Global data directly to AI-powered applications.

"We are excited to integrate with ChatGPT to deliver S&P Global's data directly, ensuring our customers have seamless access to the intelligence they rely on,” said Bhavesh Dayalji, Chief AI Officer of S&P Global and CEO of Kensho. "By empowering customers to integrate our trusted data into existing workflows, we're accelerating innovation across the industry, enabling financial professionals and organizations to glean deeper insights and make decisions with conviction.”

This integration expands the reach of S&P Global across the growing ecosystem of generative and agentic AI solutions and underscores S&P Global's ongoing commitment to meeting customers wherever they work.