S&P Global Commodity Insights to Open Office in Istanbul, Expanding its Europe, Middle East and Central Asia On-the-Ground Presence

ISTANBUL, LONDON, NEW YORK (October 16, 2025) – S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analytics, and benchmark prices for global commodities and energy markets, and a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), today announced, effective November 1, 2025, it will open an office in Istanbul, Türkiye, further expanding its longtime physical presence in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Central Asia – regions already home to nearly twenty of S&P Global Commodity Insights’ offices.

The new office will be located at Maslak Orijin Plaza, in one of Europe’s most populous cities that not only straddles two continents, but also the Bosphorus, one of the world’s busiest waterways. The Bosphorus Strait, which connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara, is a key gateway for global commodities shipments, such as crude oil, grains exports from the Caspian & Middle East regions and a key entry point for recycled steel into Türkiye.

“S&P Global Commodity Insights has been serving the information, data and insights needs for our clients and Türkiye for decades, and amidst the evolving trends in global commodity flows, we see Istanbul as a natural hub – where East meets West -- for our increased activities not only in Türkiye, but in the Mediterranean, Central Asia, the Balkans and the Caucasus markets,” said Dave Ernsberger, Co-President, S&P Global Commodity Insights. “We look forward to our on-the-ground presence in Istanbul, which will allow us not only to deepen our partnership with our extensive client base in the region, but to serve their existing and future informational needs even more impactfully through the more direct and more active local engagement we’ll have with them, policymakers and industry leaders.”

The price reporting capabilities of Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, have brought transparency to energy, chemicals, steel and scrap markets in Türkiye for decades. For example, The Platts CFR Turkey* Recycled Steel price assessment is the industry-determined global benchmark reference price for ferrous scrap delivered to Türkiye. As the world’s largest importer of ferrous scrap and a leading player in global steel recycling and crude steel production, Türkiye is central to international steel and raw materials trade, which is expected to remain resilient across the next decade.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is committed to creating local jobs, investing in training, and developing local knowledge and capabilities, including by hiring Turkish talent as part of its staff in Istanbul.

Combined – the planned office openings in Istanbul, Türkiye this year, as well as a planned office in Abuja, Nigeria, in early 2026, mark another important milestone in S&P Global Commodity Insights’ longstanding commitment to meet the data, insights and information needs of the local, regional and global communities of the world’s ever-evolving market arenas.

*The price assessment was named prior to the nation’s rebranding

