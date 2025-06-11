S&P Global Commodity Insights Co-Authors Recommendations for Transaction Integrity and Information Security for Carbon Markets Infrastructure

LONDON, NEW YORK (June 11, 2025) – S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, data, analysis, benchmark prices and workflow solutions for the commodities, energy and energy transition markets, today highlights its recommendations for bringing greater transparency, harmonization of standards, and information security to the global carbon markets in the hopes of further bolstering market confidence and growth.

S&P Global Commodity Insights co-authored with Xpansiv, a leading infrastructure provider for the global energy transition markets, recommendations reflected in the “Transaction Integrity for Carbon Markets Infrastructure: Tools and Recommendations” and “Information Security for Carbon Markets Infrastructure: Tools and Recommendations” segments of the technical guidance series developed by the Carbon Markets Infrastructure (CMI) Working Group convened by the World Bank*, which were released on June 11th.

"We are proud to have participated in this work alongside a diverse and global group representing the full range of carbon infrastructure stakeholders. The outcome is a clear and substantive set of recommendations for those looking to build out new infrastructure, that we think will help carbon markets progress to the next level,” said Jonty Rushforth, Head of Product and Portfolios, Energy Transition and Sustainability Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights, and speaker at the June 10-12 Innovate4CLIMATE event in Sevilla, Spain, at which these recommendations were discussed.

TECHNICAL GUIDANCE SERIES

Technical Guidance Note - Transaction Integrity for Carbon Markets Infrastructure: Tools and Recommendations

This guidance provides critical understanding of how transaction integrity serves as the backbone of the carbon marketplace. It outlines essential frameworks such as Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption (ABAC) that are crucial for ensuring the legitimacy of carbon credits and preventing fraudulent activities within the marketplace, as well as outlining challenge in reporting emissions; the importance of robust registries; case studies and best practices and comprehensive understanding of the operational dynamics of carbon markets and their critical role in addressing climate change.

Technical Guidance Note - Information Security for Carbon Markets Infrastructure: Tools and Recommendations

These recommendations provide a structured approach to strengthening information security across carbon market infrastructure, detailing key vulnerabilities and mitigation strategies that are essential for organizations operating in this space. It identifies core categories of information security, introduces a maturity-based assessment framework that guides organizations through different stages of readiness; and includes actionable recommendations for various stakeholders, including governments, registries, market platforms, service providers and successful case studies.

The CMI Working Group, which includes about 45 entities from around the world, was first convened by the World Bank in 2024, with S&P Global Commodity Insights and Xpansiv identified as co-chairs of two of five workstreams to help identify technical guidance around transaction integrity and security for carbon markets.

Subgroup and workstream members have regularly engaged through stakeholder consultations, technical discussions, assessments, and research—to advance the mandate of the CMI and address the priority areas identified in “A Roadmap for Safe, Efficient, and Interoperable Carbon Market Infrastructure” (CMI Working Group, 2024). The priority areas include Ecosystem Governance, Information Security and Transaction Integrity, Data and Systems Interoperability, and Digital Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) of Carbon Credits.

S&P Global Commodity Insights has a 15-year history as a recognized leader in carbon, water and biodiversity environmental registries construction. It is valued for its independence, established history of registry-build delivery, its deep and broad understanding of environmental markets, carbon emissions, carbon mitigation and voluntary and compliance carbon markets, and its century-plus history as a trusted partner in energy and commodity markets.

Access this link for additional information on S&P Global Commodity Insights’ Environmental Solutions

Media Contacts

Americas: Kathleen Tanzy + 1 917-331-4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com

EMEA: Paul Sandell + 44 (0)7816 180039, paul.sandell@spglobal.com

Asia: Melissa Tan + 65-6597-6241, melissa.tan@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Commodity Insights

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We’re a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including leading benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global Commodity Insights maintains clear structural and operational separation between its price assessment activities and the other activities carried out by S&P Global Commodity Insights and the other business divisions of S&P Global.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world’s foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workﬂow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world’s leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.