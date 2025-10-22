S&P Global Commodity Insights to Expand Operations in Africa with Abuja Office

- Office to bring local jobs, investment in training, and knowledge transfer -

LONDON, ABUJA (October 23, 2025) -- S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analytics, and benchmark prices for global commodities and energy markets, and a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), today announced it will open its office in Abuja, Nigeria, in early 2026. The office, to be located in the World Trade Center complex, is central to the company’s long-term commitment to meeting its clients where they are and expanding its service to and engagement with clients, regional policymakers, local industry, and West Africa’s robust and growing commodities markets.

“Not only are we excited to become a part of this unique location in the heart of Nigeria’s capital at this pivotal period in the evolution of the nation’s energy, metals, and mining sectors, but we welcome the opportunity it provides, by proximity, to working more closely with industry leaders, policymakers and market participants,” said Dave Ernsberger, Co-President, S&P Global Commodity Insights. “The new office opening underscores our long-term commitment to supporting the information, data, analytics and insights needs of our clients and the marketplaces that underpin the growth, innovation, and energy transition of Nigeria and Africa more broadly.”

“Welcoming to the World Trade Center (WTC) a world leader such as S&P Global Commodity Insights, with its global leadership role in commodities markets intelligence and price reporting, reflects WTC Abuja’s growing dynamism as a continental hub for international business. We look forward to their presence, adding to WTC’s roster of multinational energy, technology and financial enterprises that are strengthening the city’s local, regional, and international reputation as a ‘must’ business city,” said Mr. Vinay Mahtani, Managing Director and developer of the World Trade Center, Abuja complex.

Abuja is Nigeria’s capital and regulatory hub, home to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), and other important entities, as well as universities and a ready talent pool. It is a key location for interacting with decision-makers in industry, government, energy, minerals and mining, and finance.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is no newcomer to Nigeria as a marketplace. Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights, first launched a West African crude oil price assessment in 1984, Platts Nigeria Forcados, a medium sweet crude oil grade produced from the Forcados Yokri oilfield in Nigeria. Also, Platts has reported on Nigeria’s role in global energy markets for decades, including its entry into OPEC in 1971.

Earlier this year, on April 7, Platts launched numerous new regional spot market price assessments that track the value of waterborne refined oil products traded in the Gulf of Guinea. These benchmarks reflect material directly traded in the region and mark an important step in fostering greater transparency and efficiency in West Africa’s energy markets. Conditions remain ripe for continued evolution of West Africa’s refined products markets as local supply and trading continue to grow amid rising regional demand.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is committed to creating local jobs, investing in training, and ensuring knowledge transfer, including by hiring Nigerian talent as part of its staff in Abuja.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is part of the well-established S&P Global offices in South Africa (Johannesburg, Cape Town, Centurion). The new Abuja office extends the company’s footprint on the Continent and recognizes Africa’s ongoing and expanding international role in commodities, energy security and transition and economic importance.

