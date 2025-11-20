S&P Global Celebrates Opening of Manchester Office

Minister for Investment Lord Stockwood joins S&P Global leadership to celebrate opening of new office at No.1 St Michael's

£4 million investment supports more than 200 colleagues across technology, operations, and customer success functions

Move underscores Manchester's position as UK's largest Financial, Professional, and Business Services hub outside London





MANCHESTER (November 20, 2025) — S&P Global today celebrated the official opening of its new office at No.1 St Michael's in Manchester, welcoming the Minister for Investment Lord Stockwood to mark the company's commitment to one of the UK's fastest-growing technology and financial services centres.

The celebration underscores S&P Global's long-term investment in the region, where it has operated since 2008 and now employs more than 200 colleagues in the company’s S&P Global Market Intelligence division.

Manchester has emerged as the UK's largest hub for Financial, Professional, and Business Services outside of London, experiencing rapid growth over the past decade.

The city's tech sector benefits from a robust education ecosystem, with three major universities—Manchester, Manchester Metropolitan, and Salford—producing 36,000 graduates annually, creating a pipeline of skilled talent essential for continued regional growth.

"The UK is a thriving hub for financial services, so I'm delighted to open these offices in Manchester, showcasing the rapid growth the city has made in becoming a powerhouse for investment into key growth sectors. Unleashing the full potential of our cities is a key mission of our modern Industrial Strategy, and today's opening in Manchester demonstrates the strength and depth of the UK's offer for global investors across all our regional hubs," said Minister for Investment Lord Stockwood.

“S&P Global’s £4 million investment and move to No.1 St Michael’s is a strong vote of confidence in Manchester. Building on nearly two decades in the city, this expansion demonstrates the strength of our offer to global companies, with a world-class talent pipeline and the infrastructure needed for growth,” said Councillor Bev Craig, Leader of Manchester City Council.

The Manchester-based S&P Global Market Intelligence teams support critical functions including Technology, Operations, Customer Success, Finance, Marketing, and Talent Acquisition. These teams work across key products, delivering essential intelligence to clients worldwide.

"We’re excited to expand our footprint in the UK with the opening of our Manchester office. Manchester is a strategically important technology and financial services hub, and our presence in the region reflects our confidence in its continued growth as a centre of innovation and the exceptional talent pool in the area," said Sally Moore, Chief Client Officer and UK Country Head at S&P Global.

The new office opening represents S&P Global's continued investment in the UK market and its commitment to supporting local economic development through high-value job creation and skills development partnerships.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world’s leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.