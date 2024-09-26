CERAWeek Leaders Among S&P Global Delegation to African Energy Week

NEW YORK, HOUSTON, CAPE TOWN (September 25, 2025) – Meeting future demand for critical minerals and assuring adequate investment in oil and gas will be the focus of a special CERAWeek “Leadership Circle” event at African Energy Week (AEW) September 29 through October 3 in Cape Town.

Steering committee members of CERAWeek by S&P Global —the world's preeminent energy conference now in its 44th year—will co-host the Leadership Circle event with the African Energy Chamber, featuring a select group of government officials, corporate executives and other key stakeholders to discuss critical issues facing Africa and the world in energy and critical minerals.

The CERAWeek leaders, Louis Carranza, Head of CERAWeek, and Atul Arya, Senior Vice President and Chief Energy Strategist, will be part of the broader S&P Global delegation to AWE led by S&P Global Commodity Insights Co-President, Mark Eramo. There will be more than a dozen executives and senior analysts in the delegation, a number of which will be speakers or moderators of AEW’s thought leadership sessions.

African Energy Week, established in 2021 as Africa’s platform for critical debate for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, will hold its 5th annual event, beginning Monday. Themed, “Invest in African Energy: Positioning Africa as the Global Energy Champion,” African Energy Week is expected to draw more than 5,000 attendees from across the continent and around the world.

S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, analytics and benchmark prices for the commodities, energy and energy transition markets, and a division of S&P Global, is an AEW 2025 Emerald Partner, one of the event’s highest official partnerships.

“We look forward to advancing the dialogue on unlocking strategic investment in Africa’s oil & gas sector and navigating opportunities in the critical minerals landscape,” said Louis Carranza, Managing Director, Head of CERAWEEK, S&P Global Commodity Insights, “Not only will these conversations continue at CERAWeek 2026, March 23-27, but these topics are particularly timely to the full AEW agenda and its ‘Invest in African Energy’ theme.”

CERAWeek annually convenes energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities, and drew in March more than 10,000 participants from more than 2,350 companies across 89 countries.

“Africa is a premier investment destination, especially in the collaborations with global companies in the oil and natural gas and minerals and mining industries. But there are challenges to cross-border investment flows, and we welcome a corporate global energy leader like S&P Global and its important CERAWeek dialogues as a trusted facilitator of the critical debates we’re having at African Energy Week,” said Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.

For more information on the AEW 2025 agenda, visit this link. Learn more on S&P Global Commodity Insights’ participation in AEW 2025.

Visit this link for more information on CERAWeek 2026--Registration is now open.

Media Contacts

CERAWeek: Jeff Marn +1 202 463 8213, jeff.marn@spglobal.com

Americas/EMEA: Kathleen Tanzy + 1 917-331-4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com

Asia/EMEA: Melissa Tan + 65-6597-6241, melissa.tan@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Commodity Insights

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We’re a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including leading benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global Commodity Insights maintains clear structural and operational separation between its price assessment activities and the other activities carried out by S&P Global Commodity Insights and the other business divisions of S&P Global.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world’s foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workﬂow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world’s leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.