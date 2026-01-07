All Eyes on Europe as Cracks Emerge in Private Credit

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
About S&P Global
Press Release
London, 7 January 2026 – Cracks are emerging in the once red-hot private credit markets as a combination of ongoing market volatility, rising default rates, and increased use of higher-risk payment structures signal changes ahead for the asset class in 2026. According to the Private Credit Outlook 2026 from With Intelligence by S&P Global, some of the biggest changes include an increased focus on Europe where fundraising hit a record $66bn through the first nine months of 2025, a proliferation of evergreen structures, and the rise of opportunistic, special situations, and distressed debt funds looking to capitalize on a market disruption.
“The private credit market is facing its first big test as evidence of late-cycle behavior continues to build,” said James Harvey, research lead, private credit, at With Intelligence. “After years of allocating overwhelmingly to U.S. direct lending, limited partners are broadening their horizons, both geographically and by sub-strategy, and we expect some of these shifts to significantly alter the current landscape over the next several years.”
Following are some of the highlights in the With Intelligence Private Credit Outlook 2026:
To access the full With Intelligence Private Credit Outlook 2026, please click here.
With Intelligence is part of S&P Global, delivering end-to-end coverage across the alternatives marketplace. With Intelligence’s proprietary data spans a uniquely comprehensive view of private market activity and relationships, including robust, direct-from-investor allocation data and benchmarking capabilities. We are here to help you leverage comprehensive, connected and actionable private markets intelligence.
For more information on With Intelligence, or to arrange a demo or request a trial, please visit www.withintelligence.com
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.
From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.