S&P Global list of sub processors

Commodity Insights

Entity Service Entity country

Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS)

Cloud services

United States

DocuSign

e-signatures

United States

EPAM

Development services

United States

Google Analytics

Website traffic data

United States

Microsoft

IT

United States

Microsoft Azure

Cloud services

United States

Petrocubic

Cloud services

United States

TIBCO

Analytics

United States

Market Intelligence

4D Data Centres LTD

Data center

United Kingdom

ADM Associates, Inc.

Implementation services

United States

Bottomline

Secure messaging

United Kingdom

Box, Inc.

Data room services

United States

Bundesanzeiger Verlag GmbH

KYC profiles

Germany

CISCO

Network equipment, maintenance, and support

United States

Cyxtera

Data center

United States

Dow Jones

Screening services

United Kingdom

Dye and Durham

Corporate registry information

Canada

Eloqua

Marketing

United States

Encompass

Corporate registry information

United Kingdom

ESSDocs

Mobile application

United Kingdom

Handshakes

Corporate registry information

Singapore

Idio

Customer experience

United States

Interxion

Data center

United Kingdom

Iron Mountain Inc.

US document storage

United States

Kelly's Storage Ltd

Data center

United Kingdom

KPMG

Professional services

United States

LoopUp

Communications

United Kingdom

MSG

Payment processing

United Kingdom

NTT DATA Services, LLC

IT

United States

Pendio.io

Application analytics

United States

PwC

Professional services

United Kingdom

RDC

Screening services

United States

Salesforce

Customer relationship management software

United States

Shore Group Associates LLC

Development services

United States

Trulioo

Digital identity verification

Canada

Trustwave Holdings Inc

Cyber security

United States

Verizon

Communications

United States

VMWare

Cloud services

United States

Mobility

Entity

Service

 Entity country

Last updated: May 2024

Removed Engineering Solutions business which no longer is part of S&P Global