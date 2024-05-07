S&P Global Offerings
Entity
Service
Entity country
|
Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS)
|
Cloud services
|
United States
|
DocuSign
|
e-signatures
|
United States
|
EPAM
|
Development services
|
United States
|
Google Analytics
|
Website traffic data
|
United States
|
Microsoft
|
IT
|
United States
|
Microsoft Azure
|
Cloud services
|
United States
|
Petrocubic
|
Cloud services
|
United States
|
TIBCO
|
Analytics
|
United States
Entity
Service
Entity country
|
4D Data Centres LTD
|
Data center
|
United Kingdom
|
ADM Associates, Inc.
|
Implementation services
|
United States
|
Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS)
|
Cloud services
|
United States
|
Bottomline
|
Secure messaging
|
United Kingdom
|
Box, Inc.
|
Data room services
|
United States
|
Bundesanzeiger Verlag GmbH
|
KYC profiles
|
Germany
|
CISCO
|
Network equipment, maintenance, and support
|
United States
|
Cyxtera
|
Data center
|
United States
|
DocuSign
|
e-signatures
|
United States
|
Dow Jones
|
Screening services
|
United Kingdom
|
Dye and Durham
|
Corporate registry information
|
Canada
|
Eloqua
|
Marketing
|
United States
|
Encompass
|
Corporate registry information
|
United Kingdom
|
EPAM
|
Development services
|
United States
|
ESSDocs
|
Mobile application
|
United Kingdom
|
Handshakes
|
Corporate registry information
|
Singapore
|
Idio
|
Customer experience
|
United States
|
Interxion
|
Data center
|
United Kingdom
|
Iron Mountain Inc.
|
US document storage
|
United States
|
Kelly's Storage Ltd
|
Data center
|
United Kingdom
|
KPMG
|
Professional services
|
United States
|
LoopUp
|
Communications
|
United Kingdom
|
Microsoft
|
IT
|
United States
|
Microsoft Azure
|
Cloud services
|
United States
|
MSG
|
Payment processing
|
United Kingdom
|
NTT DATA Services, LLC
|
IT
|
United States
|
Pendio.io
|
Application analytics
|
United States
|
PwC
|
Professional services
|
United Kingdom
|
RDC
|
Screening services
|
United States
|
Salesforce
|
Customer relationship management software
|
United States
|
Shore Group Associates LLC
|
Development services
|
United States
|
Trulioo
|
Digital identity verification
|
Canada
|
Trustwave Holdings Inc
|
Cyber security
|
United States
|
Verizon
|
Communications
|
United States
|
VMWare
|
Cloud services
|
United States
|
Entity
|
Service
Entity country
|
Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS)
|
Cloud services
|
United States
|
CISCO
|
Network equipment, maintenance, and support
|
United States
|
DocuSign
|
e-signatures
|
United States
|
Microsoft
|
IT
|
United States
|
Microsoft Azure
|
Cloud services
|
United States
|
Salesforce
|
Customer relationship management software
|
United States
|
VMWare
|
Cloud services
|
United States
Last updated: May 2024
Removed Engineering Solutions business which no longer is part of S&P Global