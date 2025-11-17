S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global uses web crawlers (“bots”) to gather information for inclusion in our information products. This page describes why we collect, the sorts of information we collect, how to identify our bot activity and, if you choose, block our activity.
Many of the information products and services of S&P Global rely on information published on Internet sites by governments, agencies, and companies. This data is used for:
S&P Global crawlers collect information commonly published on Internet websites.
For instance, coverage of company fundamentals requires S&P Global to access investor relations materials for the companies it covers. Similarly, forecasts of future energy supply rely, in part, on press releases and annual reports discussing new projects by market participants.
Crawling activity by S&P Global is identified by User-Agent strings in the following form:
S&P Global crawlers respect published robots.txt files. To block S&P Global from accessing any of your site content, add the following two lines to your robots.txt file at your site's root directory:
User-agent: SPGlobalWebBot
Disallow: /
Note that doing so may cause data about your organization to become stale in our products.